Bleav in Syracuse Episode 39: NFL Draft Prospects of Orange Football Players

Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 39, presented by Bet Online and Hofmann Sausage Company, is out! This is a special episode focused on Syracuse football players and their NFL Draft prospects. Specifically four players currently on the radar of NFL scouts for the 2023 NFL Draft entering the 2022 college football season. We welcome NFL Draft Analyst Ryan Roberts of RiseNDraft.com to break down the professional prospects of Syracuse linebacker Mikel Jones, offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron, defensive back Garrett Williams and running back Sean Tucker.

Mikel Jones, Matthew Bergeron and Garrett Williams had the option of leaving after last season. However, each elected to return to Syracuse in order to help the Orange win and improve their draft stock. Sean Tucker was not eligible to leave for the professional ranks after last year, as he needed to complete one more season before he met the NFL requirements. Expectations are high for the All American entering the 2022 season. A strong year should result in high draft stock, as it would for the other three as well. Listen to our discussion with Ryan Roberts above for more.

