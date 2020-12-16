Bleich Announces he will Retain Year of Eligibility

The transfer offensive lineman was not granted a waiver to play immediately this past season, but will not lose a year of eligibility.

Offensive lineman Chris Bleich announced on Wednesday that the NCAA ruled he will not lose a year of eligibility. This is great news for Syracuse as it means Bleich still has three years remaining before he exhausts his eligibility.

"Christmas came early," Bleich posted on Twitter. "Was just informed I got my year back."

Bleich transferred to Syracuse from Florida, where he spent two seasons. He redshirted during the 2018 campaign but started several games as a redshirt freshman in 2019 before leaving the program. He announced his intentions to transfer to Syracuse in December 2019 and filed a waiver request in order to play in 2020 but was denied by the NCAA after a lengthy review process.

"To all the fans that showed endless support of me since I got here I want to say thank you to each and everyone of you for all your words of encouragement to me in these tough times," Bleich said via Twitter after being denied. "But sadly, today I was informed my waiver was denied by the NCAA."

Bleich will be expected to start at one of the guard spots for Syracuse in 2021, which will be major addition to the offensive line. He is a former highly coveted prospect who signed with Florida over Nebraska, Penn State, UCLA, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, Mississippi State, Rutgers, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and several others. He starred at Wyoming Valley West High School in Pennsylvania and became a national recruit.

Now he will be part of a group that will try to spark a turnaround for Syracuse in 2021.