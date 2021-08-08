Legendary Football Coach Bobby Bowden Passes Away at 91

Legendary football coach Bobby Bowden has passed away at age 91, Florida State Athletics announced on Sunday. Bowden's coaching career spanned 54 years and he is considered one of the all-time great head coaches in college football history.

"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the passing of Bobby Bowden," ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement. "The ACC, Florida State and the entire college athletics family have lost a true giant. Coach Bowden was one of the most successful, humble and endearing individuals who was also one of the most decorated college football coaches in history. Throughout my several interactions with Coach Bowden, it was clear that he was warm, friendly, caring and always made people smile. It was no secret that Coach Bowden genuinely loved his players, the Florida State community and college football. On behalf of the entire ACC family, our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Ann and the Bowden family."

Bowden was most well known for his time as head coach at Florida State, where he led the program from 1976 to 2009. He also spent time as the head coach of South Georgia State, Samford and West Virginia. He compiled a career record fo 389-129-4, with a bowl record of 22-10-1. Bowden won two national championships as head coach of the Seminoles. He is credited for turning Florida State into a national powerhouse program.

More on Bowden's coaching career from a press release from Florida State:

"Bowden, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006, is only the third coach in college football history to coach 500 games. The Seminoles defeated Colorado in his 500th game in 2008 in Jacksonville Memorial Stadium joining him with Amos Alonzo Stagg and Penn State’s Joe Paterno. In 2007, he became one of only two coaches in major college football history to win 300 games at one school and he is the only coach in history to lead his team to 28 straight bowl games.

Bowden, one of the icons of the game, was first among active coaches for winning percentage in bowl games at the time of his retirement, and is currently second for all-time bowl wins and second for bowl appearances. He is the only coach to lead a team to 15 consecutive New Year’s Day bowl games (1991-2005) and his Seminoles are among the leaders for the most appearances in BCS bowl games with six.

Bowden is the only coach in NCAA history to win 11 consecutive bowl games (1985-95) and the only coach with 14 consecutive bowl appearances (1982-95) without a loss (FSU tied Georgia 17-17 in the 1984 Citrus Bowl). Bowden and Florida State finished the 2009 season with a win over West Virginia in the Gator Bowl marking the 22nd bowl victory in his illustrious career. Overall, he guided Florida State to 31 bowl appearances in his 34 seasons.

Bowden, the only coach in the history of Division I-A football to compile 14 straight 10-win seasons (1987-2000), coached the Seminoles to consensus National Championships in 1993 and 1999. Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward and consensus All-America linebacker Derrick Brooks led the Seminoles to their first title defeating Tom Osborne’s Nebraska team in the 1994 Orange Bowl. Bowden’s 1999 team was led by eventual Heisman Trophy winner Chris Weinke and they were the first team in the history of the Associated Press poll to go wire-to-wire ranked No. 1. FSU defeated a Michael Vick-led Virginia Tech team in the 2000 Sugar Bowl to complete the perfect season.

Bowden was named National Coach of the Year six times (1979, 1980, 1991, 1992, 1996 and 1999), and a national award for citizenship bears his name. FSU competed as an independent over his first 16 years with the Seminoles before joining the ACC. Bowden led Florida State to the ACC Championship 12 times including eight in a row from 1992-2000."