    • October 20, 2021
    By the Numbers: Syracuse at Virginia Tech

    A statistical preview of the Orange's road matchup against the Hokies.
    Syracuse football travels to the Commonwealth of Virginia to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies looking to snap a three game losing streak. Here is a look at how the teams match up from a statistical perspective. 

    CategorySyracuseVirginia Tech

    Record

    3-4 (0-3)

    3-3 (1-1)

    Points Scored

    29.0

    21.7

    Total Offense

    404.0

    311.8

    Rushing Offense

    231.7

    131.2

    Passing Offense

    172.3

    180.7

    Points Allowed

    23.0

    20.1

    Total Defense

    309.0

    354.2

    Rushing Defense

    114.3

    156.7

    Passing Defense

    194.7

    197.5

    Kick Return Avg.

    20.0

    27.5

    Punt Return Avg.

    8.3

    11.9

    Field Goals

    7-11

    4-6

    Punt Avg. 

    34.9

    43.5

    Sacks Per Game

    3.4

    2.7

    Sacks Allowed

    1.9

    2.3

    TOs Forced Per Gm

    1.1

    1.3

    TOs Lost Per Gm

    0.9

    1.2

    3rd Down O

    35.2%

    43.4%

    3rd Down D

    35.1%

    30.1%

    4th Down O

    57.1%

    28.6%

    4th Down D

    63.6%

    72.7%

    Red Zone O Score %

    80.8%

    77.8%

    Red Zone D Score %

    84.0%

    87,5%

    Red Zone O TD %

    57.7%

    66.7%

    Red Zone D TD %

    48.0%

    68.8%

    Penalty Yards

    61.4

    32.7

    Time of Possession

    28:57

    28:58

    Syracuse comes into the game on a three game losing streak, each by just three points. In each of the losses, there was a play that decided the final outcome in the closing seconds. The Orange is looking to snap that losing streak and keep bowl hopes alive. 

    Virginia Tech is on a two game losing streak after falling to Notre Dame by three and Pittsburgh by 21. The Hokies were ranked as high as 15th in the nation following a 2-0 start that includes a win over North Carolina. Since then, Virginia Tech is just 1-3 with its lone win coming over FCS Richmond. 

