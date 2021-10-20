By the Numbers: Syracuse at Virginia Tech
Syracuse football travels to the Commonwealth of Virginia to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies looking to snap a three game losing streak. Here is a look at how the teams match up from a statistical perspective.
|Category
|Syracuse
|Virginia Tech
Record
3-4 (0-3)
3-3 (1-1)
Points Scored
29.0
21.7
Total Offense
404.0
311.8
Rushing Offense
231.7
131.2
Passing Offense
172.3
180.7
Points Allowed
23.0
20.1
Total Defense
309.0
354.2
Rushing Defense
114.3
156.7
Passing Defense
194.7
197.5
Kick Return Avg.
20.0
27.5
Punt Return Avg.
8.3
11.9
Field Goals
7-11
4-6
Punt Avg.
34.9
43.5
Sacks Per Game
3.4
2.7
Sacks Allowed
1.9
2.3
TOs Forced Per Gm
1.1
1.3
TOs Lost Per Gm
0.9
1.2
3rd Down O
35.2%
43.4%
3rd Down D
35.1%
30.1%
4th Down O
57.1%
28.6%
4th Down D
63.6%
72.7%
Red Zone O Score %
80.8%
77.8%
Red Zone D Score %
84.0%
87,5%
Red Zone O TD %
57.7%
66.7%
Red Zone D TD %
48.0%
68.8%
Penalty Yards
61.4
32.7
Time of Possession
28:57
28:58
Syracuse comes into the game on a three game losing streak, each by just three points. In each of the losses, there was a play that decided the final outcome in the closing seconds. The Orange is looking to snap that losing streak and keep bowl hopes alive.
Virginia Tech is on a two game losing streak after falling to Notre Dame by three and Pittsburgh by 21. The Hokies were ranked as high as 15th in the nation following a 2-0 start that includes a win over North Carolina. Since then, Virginia Tech is just 1-3 with its lone win coming over FCS Richmond.