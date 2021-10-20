By the Numbers: Syracuse at Virginia Tech

Syracuse football travels to the Commonwealth of Virginia to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies looking to snap a three game losing streak. Here is a look at how the teams match up from a statistical perspective.

Category Syracuse Virginia Tech Record 3-4 (0-3) 3-3 (1-1) Points Scored 29.0 21.7 Total Offense 404.0 311.8 Rushing Offense 231.7 131.2 Passing Offense 172.3 180.7 Points Allowed 23.0 20.1 Total Defense 309.0 354.2 Rushing Defense 114.3 156.7 Passing Defense 194.7 197.5 Kick Return Avg. 20.0 27.5 Punt Return Avg. 8.3 11.9 Field Goals 7-11 4-6 Punt Avg. 34.9 43.5 Sacks Per Game 3.4 2.7 Sacks Allowed 1.9 2.3 TOs Forced Per Gm 1.1 1.3 TOs Lost Per Gm 0.9 1.2 3rd Down O 35.2% 43.4% 3rd Down D 35.1% 30.1% 4th Down O 57.1% 28.6% 4th Down D 63.6% 72.7% Red Zone O Score % 80.8% 77.8% Red Zone D Score % 84.0% 87,5% Red Zone O TD % 57.7% 66.7% Red Zone D TD % 48.0% 68.8% Penalty Yards 61.4 32.7 Time of Possession 28:57 28:58

Syracuse comes into the game on a three game losing streak, each by just three points. In each of the losses, there was a play that decided the final outcome in the closing seconds. The Orange is looking to snap that losing streak and keep bowl hopes alive.

Virginia Tech is on a two game losing streak after falling to Notre Dame by three and Pittsburgh by 21. The Hokies were ranked as high as 15th in the nation following a 2-0 start that includes a win over North Carolina. Since then, Virginia Tech is just 1-3 with its lone win coming over FCS Richmond.