Cal's Three Keys to Victory

If there’s one thing the Florida State team knows how to do, it’s lose games. The Seminoles tendency of digging themselves in a hole with penalties and their lack of discipline makes the game more favorable for the Orange. Although the Seminoles record is 0-4, the athletes of FSU pose a threat to the Orange. With players such as Jermaine Johnson II and Keir Thomas leading one of the nations top tier rush defenses, it should be interesting how the Orange will attack them with Sean Tucker. Ultimately, the game will be determined by who is more disciplined and who can force turnovers.

Control the Box

This kind of a game in which both teams want to assert some sort of physical dominance over each other, expect heavy rushing attacks. Games like this are what defensive line and linebacker coaches live for. With both teams having studs in the box, their play is essential. Mikel Jones, Marlowe Wax, Stefon Thompson, and Geoff Cantin-Arku provide the much needed depth the Orange need to pull this game out. Having linebackers who can not only be physical in the run but run sideline to sideline forcing turnovers will shake this already turnover-trodden Seminoles team up. The Orange are loaded in all aspects of defense and if they can control the box, get to McKenzie Milton or Jordan Travis, they will turn the ball over.

Feed Tuck the Ball

As good as opening the offense up for the Orange sounds, sticking to what you do best and playing a clean game should result in a win. Despite the Seminoles being strong in defending the run, Sean Tucker poses a threat that is hard to contain. Tucker breaks big runs however is relatively good at the little runs as well, with the promising tendency of falling forwards on contact picking up additional yards. His will to run the ball opens up opportunities for players such as Taj Harris and Anthony Queeley in the passing game. With Chris Elmore back in the backfield this game, it should be interesting to see how Tucker and Elmore complement each other.

Play Syracuse Football

The age old question of what Syracuse Football is, was answered last week against Liberty. The relentless effort to win, not caring who gets the credit, is the foundation of this team. The Orange is not taking the Seminoles lightly and know the team is better than their 0-4 record. However, there’s a reason this team is 0-4. The Seminoles lack of discipline and numerous penalties have cost them games this season. The Orange have struggled with penalties for a portion of the season too. If the Orange can play clean football and force turnovers, it should result in a win.