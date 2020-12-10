Syracuse DB Cam Jonas Enters Transfer Portal (Report)

Syracuse defensive back Cam Jonas has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from 247Sports. Jonas is a redshirt sophomore with three of eligibility remaining. He finished the 2020 season with five tackles, one sack and one forced fumble. Those stats also represent his career production, as after a redshirt year in 2018 he did not play at all in 2019. Jonas is listed at 6-1, 210 pounds and is originally from West Palm Beach, Florida.

Jonas signed with Syracuse in the 2018 recruiting class out of Dwyer High School in Florida. He picked Syracuse over offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Miami, NC State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, UCLA, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin, among others. Jonas was considered a big recruiting win at the time, but has been unable to carve out a consistent role during his time. Despite injuries to Syracuse’s three starting safeties this past season, Jonas did not see the field consistently. The change to the 3-3-5 may have also played a role in Jonas’ lack of playing time as well as decision to leave as he may not be a good fit.

Syracuse has also had several young defensive backs emerge this past season including freshmen Garrett Williams, Ja’Had Carter, Robert Hanna and Aman Greenwood. Key reserves are also young, including Ben LaBrosse and others. That may have also played a role in his decision to move on.

Syracuse’s 2020 season has only been over since this past Saturday, and the offseason has already been action packed. Senior tight end Aaron Hackett and reserve running back Markenzie Pierre have both entered the transfer portal, now joined by Jonas. Offensive lineman Airon Servais and defensive lineman Josh Black have both announced they will return for their final season with the Orange. The Post-Standard reported that quarterback Tommy DeVito is planning to return as well.