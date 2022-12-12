Chad Schuster Enters Transfer Portal

Syracuse freshman offensive lineman Chad Schuster has entered the transfer portal. Schuster came to the Orange out of Franklin High School in Wisconsin as part of the 2022 recruiting class. He did not appear in any games this past season.

Schuster is the eighth Syracuse player overall to enter the portal since the end of the regular season. He joins wide receiver Dom Foster, defensive lineman Josh Hough, wide receiver Courtney Jackson, defensive lineman Steve Linton, offensive lineman Tyler Magnuson, wide receiver Anthony Queeley and defensive back Jeremiah Wilson.

It has been an offseason of change for Syracuse, which has lost both of its coordinators in the last week. Robert Anae took the offensive coordinator job at NC State while Tony White left to be Nebraska’s defensive coordinator. The Orange named Jason Beck its new offensive coordinator while longtime assistant Nick Monroe is interim defensive coordinator with the potential to remove the interim tag.

The Orange has added from the portal as well, landing a commitment from Richmond offensive lineman Joe More over the weekend. Syracuse is expected to continue to be active recruiting players in the portal moving forward.

Syracuse is also continuing to prepare for the Pinstripe Bowl against Minnesota in December 29th.

