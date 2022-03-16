Chandler Jones Expected to Sign Huge Deal With Las Vegas Raiders (Report)

Former Syracuse football star Chandler Jones reportedly has a new NFL home. Jones is expected to sign a massive contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. The deal will reportedly come in around $17 million per year. Jones spent the last six seasons with the Arizona Cardinals after being with the New England Patriots for four years before that.

Since being selected in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Patriots, Jones has been one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. He is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and finished second in the NFL in sacks with 19 in 2019 when he also the runner up for Defensive Player of the Year. Jones has recorded double digit sacks in six of the last seven seasons. The one season he did not, 2020, was due to being limited to just five games because of injury.

Over his 10 NFL seasons to date, Jones has recorded 473 tackles, 107.5 sacks, 33 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries and one interception.

Last season, Jones tied the Cardinals single game franchise record with five sacks in the opener. He finished the year with 10.5.

Jones played for Syracuse from 2009-2011. He recorded 147 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception during his three seasons with the Orange.

