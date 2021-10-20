Chestnut, Roscoe, Tucker Named Midseason All Americans

The Associated Press and The Athletic released their midseason college football All Americans on Tuesday, and three Syracuse players were honored as follows.

DB DUCE CHESTNUT

Midseason Freshman All-American by The Athletic. Chestnut has been the starter from day one and has been terrific for Syracuse. He became just the third true freshman defensive back to start week one for the Orange, joining Andre Cisco and Markus Paul. Chestnut has 28 tackles, four pass breakups, and two interceptions through seven games this season.

DL CODY ROSCOE

Midseason First Team All-American by The Associated Press. Cody Roscoe has emerged as one of Syracuse's best pass rushers this season. He currently leads the team with 7.5 sacks, which leads the ACC and is tied for fourth nationally. In fact, his 7.5 sacks is tops among all power five players. Roscoe is also fifth nationally with 10.5 tackles for loss, which also leads the ACC. Roscoe is in his second season with the Orange, and final collegiate campaign, after transferring in from McNeese State.

RB SEAN TUCKER

Midseason First Team All-American by The Associated Press and Midseason Second team All-American by The Athletic. Tucker was named to The Associated Press' All-American team as an all-purpose player while he was named the second team running back by The Athletic. Tucker has simply been one of the best players in college football regardless of position this season. He is second in the nation with 948 rushing yards and second with 1,172 all-purpose yards. His nine rushing touchdowns is tied for ninth nationally. Tucker is on pace to break Syracuse's single season rushing record, currently held by Joe Morris. He also has a chance to break 2,000 all-purpose yards.