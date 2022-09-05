Chris Elmore, Stefon Thompson Out For 2022 Season

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers updated the status of fullback Chris Elmore and linebacker Stefon Thompson on Monday. He said both are out for the season after suffering injuries in the season opener against Louisville. The Orange will now move forward without two of its starters for the remainder of the 2022 season.

"Both of them will be hopefully coming back (next year)," Babers said. "Unless something happens later in the season, both will be redshirting this year."

On Thompson, Babers added that he is much more than a pass rusher saying his run defense is just as good. He noted that a lot of times other players make plays because Thompson takes double teams or redirects a play into another player.

Elmore went down in the first quarter and did not return. Thompson went down in the second quarter and also did not return. Both were on the turf for an extended period of time being looked at by training staff before being helped off the field. Subsequently, Elmore and Thompson were seen on the sideline with crutches.

Syracuse won its season opener 31-7 over Louisville despite those injuries. The Orange next faces UConn in its first road test of the season. The Orange and Huskies kick off at 7:00 p.m. Eastern on CBS Sports Network on Saturday, September 10th.

