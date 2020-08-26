Syracuse safety Andre Cisco enters the 2020 season as a potential first round NFL Draft pick, the active leader in all of college football in interceptions, has been named to several award watch lists, and picked up another preseason honor on Tuesday. Cisco was named to first team AP Preseason All-America Team. There were 47 AP Poll voters who selected the team. Players who had opted out or had their team cancel fall football were also under consideration.

This is the fifth All-American honor for Cisco, who was also selected as such by Lindy's, Sporting News, Phil Steele and Street & Smith's. In addition, Cisco has also been named to the watch lists for the Thorpe Award (best defensive back), Lott Impact Trophy (best defensive player), Nagursky Trophy (best defensive player) and Bednarik Award (best defensive player).

Cisco has racked up 12 interceptions in his first two seasons at Syracuse. That includes five picks last year despite missing three games. He came to Syracuse out of IMG Academy in the 2018 class. He picked the Orange over Nebraska, Northwestern, Illinois, Vanderbilt and others.

As an early enrollee, Cisco had the benefit of the spring session prior to his freshman season. That helped him learn the defense and gave him a big leg up during fall training camp. Cisco was so impressive that he earned a starting spot as a true freshman.

Cisco wasted no time making his presence felt, recording three interceptions in his first two games. He would lead the nation in interceptions with seven during his freshman campaign, earning All-American honors while helping Syracuse win 10 games.