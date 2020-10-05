SI.com
Andre Cisco Injury Update

Jacob Payne

The Syracuse Orange secured their first win of the season against the  Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last week, but they had to do it without star safety and potential first-round draft pick Andre Cisco. Cisco was a late scratch ahead of kickoff after colliding with a teammate during pregame warm-ups. On Monday, head coach Dino Babers spoke with the media for the first time since the injury occurred. Babers offered no timeline for Cisco’s return, but did say the nature of his injury was unprecedented.

“Andre suffered a lower body extremity injury in the pregame,” Babers said. “In thirty-nine years, I've never seen that happen. But I don't want to go much further than that because it's a huge advantage to the opponent that we're about to play.”

Publisher of All Syracuse on the Sports Illustrated Network Mike McAllister reported late last week that the unofficial prognosis was not looking good for Cisco, saying “the concern is that he is out for the rest of the season.”

Babers comments on Monday weren’t nearly as definitive in either direction, but he did say that Cisco remained in high spirits.

“I’ve seen him every day and he's been smiling and he's been excited. So we'll see.”

Should Cisco return in time to line-up against Duke, it’s a match-up the nation’s active interceptions leader (13) would likely exploit. The Blue Devils give the ball away more than any other team in the country, coughing it up a total of 15 times in four games.

