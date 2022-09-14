Wake Forest Head Coach Dave Clawson Sends Chris Elmore Classy Note Following Injury

Chris Elmore is undoubtedly one of the leaders of the Syracuse football team. He was voted a team captain, has played several positions during his Orange career and was a fan favorite with a catchy nickname "Rhino." That and he played a pivotal role in Syracuse's offense as a lead blocker for star running back Sean Tucker.

That is why the season ending injury Elmore suffered in the season opener was such a devastating gut punch to the team and Syracuse fans alike.

Wednesday morning, Elmore posted on social media a letter he received wishing him well in his recovery and expressing sorrow for the injury. That letter was not from a fan or a Syracuse alum. It was from an ACC rival. Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson sent Elmore a note that said the following.

"Chris,

I just wanted to let you know how sorry I am to hear about your injury. I have watched you perform at Syracuse over your entire career and have been constantly impressed with the type of football player and teammate you are.

Your versatility and unselfish team-first attitude is so obvious. I have seen you play DL, OL, TE, FB and so many critical roles on Special Teams. I have talked about you to our team about the special qualities you must possess to fill all of those roles at such a high level!

I wish you all the best in your recovery.

Sincerely,

Dave Clawson, Head FB Coach - Wake Forest"

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF