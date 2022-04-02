Cody Roscoe Shines At Pro Day

To the media, Cody Roscoe is quiet until his performance speaks for itself. The laid back demeanor of the now former Syracuse defensive end delivered a more than explosive Pro Day. Roscoe put up 33 reps on the 225 bench test yesterday — which would have ranked first amongst all positions at the NFL Combine. But Roscoe was not so happy with his number on the bench press.

“That was one of the ones [test] I was disappointed on. So my best in practice was 37. So I feel like I ain’t live up to the point I wanted to be at.”

Being an undersized defensive end throughout your collegiate career, only brings skepticism to what you can bring to teams at the next level. Roscoe believes scouts want to see his speed and how good of an athlete he is. His versatility and movement was a big question going into his Pro Day. So Roscoe focused on dropping back in coverage, guarding the curl route and playing the ball to show how many ways he can be useful at the next level.

“I can move, I can bend, I can do whatever you need me to do,” Roscoe said.

The display Roscoe put on seemed effortless, as if he’s been waiting for the opportunity to test since he was born. Roscoe spent his time training for his Pro Day at Ford Sports in Seattle, Washington. Former Syracuse linebacker, Zaire Franklin trained at Ford Sports and Roscoe sees himself following in Franklin’s footsteps. Roscoe said “I feel like if it can work for them it can work for me.” The family atmosphere is what brought Roscoe into Ford Sports and he believes his time there has paid off.

Although the testing portion is over, Roscoe still has something to prove.

“I feel like I’m always having to prove,” Roscoe said. “I’m always having a chip on my shoulder. I feel like all throughout life, I always carried myself that way. I always have to prove that I’m supposed to be here and I can play this game with the best of them.”

Roscoe said he believes he was one of the better pass rushers in this draft class. His numbers last season and at his Pro Day prove he belongs. The next step for Roscoe is getting back to work and preparing for camp, he said.

