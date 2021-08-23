Cody Shear Leaves Program Less Than Two Weeks After Transferring In

Offensive lineman Cody Shear has left the Syracuse football program less than two weeks after transferring in from Arizona State, AllSyracuse.com has confirmed. The news was first reported by 247Sports.

Shear spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with Arizona State, and the 2018 campaign with Oregon. Shear played primarily along the interior of the offensive line at ASU and Oregon, including time at center. He has two years of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.

Shear signed with Oregon in the 2017 recruiting cycle over Arizona, BYU, Georgia Tech, Memphis, Oregon State, San Diego State, Virginia and Washington State among many others. His recruitment by San Diego State was led by current Syracuse offensive line coach Mike Schmidt.

Shear was considered a top 10 player in the state of Oregon in his recruiting class and one of the top interior offensive line prospects in the Northwest that cycle.

Arizona State hired former Syracuse offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh during the offseason. After a semester of spring ball under Cavanaugh, Shear entered the portal in June. He started practicing with Syracuse in mid August but will not continue with the Orange.

Head coach Dino Babers indicated an addition to the offensive line addition could be in the way during his press conference to kick off training camp. Shear was that addition. It is not likely Syracuse adds another before the season starts.

Syracuse opens up the 2021 campaign September 4th on the road where it will face the Ohio Bobcats. The home opener is slated for September 11th against Rutgers.