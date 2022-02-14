Cooper Kupp Named Super Bowl MVP

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was named MVP of Super Bowl 56 after his eight catch, 92 yard, two touchdown performance against the Cincinnati Bengals. Kupp made several critical catches throughout the Rams comeback, including on the game winning drive. Trailing by four points, Kupp caught a one yard offering from quarterback Matthew Stafford to put L.A. up by three. It would be the game winning score.

Cincinnati had several opportunities to push its lead to two scores and prevent Kupp's late game heroics. Instead, the Bengals punted on four straight second half possessions before failing to convert on a fourth and one on Cincy's final drive.

Stafford finished 26-40 for 283 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Kupp had eight receptions for 92 yards and two scores. Joe Burrow was 22-33 for 263 yards and one touchdown with no turnovers. Tee Higgins had four catches for 100 yards and two scores. Aaron Donald had two sacks.

The Rams appeared to be in complete control in the first half, jumping out to a 13-3 lead behind two Matthew Stafford touchdown passes. One to Odell Beckham Jr. and the other to Cooper Kupp. Beckham would leave the game due to a non-contact injury, and the Rams offense sputtered from that point forward.

Then Cincinnati responded with a long drive led by the running game to set up a halfback pass from Joe Mixon to Tee Higgins for a score that pulled the Bengals within three at halftime.

Cincy came out on fire to start the second half. On the first play from scrimmage after intermission, Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins for a 75 yard score to put the Bengals ahead. Rams star corner Jalen Ramsey was in coverage, and fell on the play to allow Higgins to walk into the end zone.

On Los Angeles' next possession, Chidobe Awuzie picked off Matthew Stafford. All of the momentum was with the Bengals. The Rams defense was able to hold Cincinnati to a field goal, keeping the deficit at seven points. L.A. added a field goal, setting up the late game theatrics.

It is the second Super Bowl Championship in Rams history, and the first for veterans Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and several others.

