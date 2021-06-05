David Orloff Leaves Syracuse for Kansas State

A member of Syracuse football's staff has left the program to take a job with another power five institution. David Orloff has been on the Orange staff since February 2018, primarily as a graduate assistant and quality control coach. He has taken a job as a defensive analyst with Kansas State for next season.

From Kansas State Athletics:

Orloff was at Syracuse the last three seasons as both a graduate assistant working with the Orange linebackers and as a quality control coach. He helped Syracuse finished third in the nation in takeaways in 2018, while the Orange also broke the school's sack record that season. He went to Upstate New York after spending the three seasons prior as a defensive and special teams graduate assistant at UNLV.



Orloff earned his undergraduate degree from San Jose State in 2015 as he was an offensive undergraduate assistant for the Spartans for five seasons. He also has master's degrees from both UNLV (special education) and Syracuse (instructional design, development & evaluation).

Syracuse finished the 2020 season 1-10 while battling through injuries that impacted nearly every position on the roster. The Orange was forced to play three quarterbacks due to injury, had to move a fullback to interior offensive lineman, and at one time was down all three safeties that started week one.

Syracuse is looking for a bounce back 2021 campaign, and has added transfer portal talent to help achieve that goal. That includes quarterback Garrett Shrader and defensive back Jason Simmons. In addition, offensive lineman Chris Bleich is now eligible after sitting last season due to NCAA transfer rules.