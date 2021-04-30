Best Day Two Fits for Andre Cisco & Ifeatu Melifonwu

Where could the former Syracuse stars make an immediate impact?

Both Andre Cisco and Ifeatu Melifonwu are expected to go on day two of the NFL Draft, which includes rounds two and three. Where exactly could they go? Here are some of the best fits for both.

ANDRE CISCO

San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers roster is in great shape, especially on defense. One area that could use an upgrade, however, is safety with aging starters. Cisco would fit right in with an aggressive defense.

Indianapolis Colts: I spoke with Jason Spears of the For The Colture podcast, and he indicated that free safety depth is a major hole on the Colts roster. Adding a playmaking, hard hitting safety like Cisco would certainly fill that hole.

Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys secondary was awful last season and is in need of significant upgrades. Cisco would certainly do that adding the ability to force turnovers and bring a confident swagger to the unit.

Philadelphia Eagles: Like the Cowboys, the Eagles secondary needs significant overhaul. A young playmaker at safety could make a big difference for Philly.

Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars starting safeties combined for just three interceptions last season. Cisco would instantly be the best playmaker in the secondary if Jacksonville brings him in.

Detroit Lions: The Lions are reshaping the entire roster on both sides of the ball. Cisco makes sense as he would bring playmaking ability, confidence and leadership to the defense.

Las Vegas Raiders: The Raiders need a second starting safety to pair with 2019 first round pick Johnathan Abram. Cisco would give Las Vegas a talented and young safety duo.

Los Angeles Rams: With the Rams looking to make a Super Bowl run, using the draft to fill any remaining holes makes sense. One of LA's biggest needs is at safety, and Cisco should be ready to make an impact right away.

Minnesota Vikings: Harrison Smith is still there but is starting to get up there in age. Pairing Cisco with him with Andre eventually taking over as the primary leader in the secondary makes a lot of sense.

IFEATU MELIFONWU

Buffalo Bills: The Bills were thought to possibly target a corner in the first, electing instead to go after a pass rusher. Finding a corner to pair with Tre'Davious White is a need for this draft, so Melifonwu is a good fit.

Arizona Cardinals: Arizona added Malcolm Butler but lost Patrick Peterson in the offseason. Adding Melifonwu would add a talented player to the secondary and solidify the starting corners.

Los Angeles Chargers: Chris Harris is 31 and the other starter Michael Davis is decent but not special. Iffy has the chance to be special. Pairing him with Harris early in his career and then allowing him to become the top corner would make sense.

Dallas Cowboys: Dallas' secondary was a mess last season, as the Cowboys regularly gave up big plays through the air. Trevon Diggs showed some signs as one starter, so a corner to pair with him is a need this draft.

Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles desperately need a corner to pair with Darius Slay to allow Avonte Maddox to move back to the slot. Melifonwu makes a ton of sense for Philly.

Atlanta Falcons: The Falcons are in the market for a corner to start opposite 2020 first round pick AJ Terrell. Melifonwu would fit that bill.

New Orleans Saints: The Saints could look to upgrade depth at corner and look for a starter opposite Marshon Lattimore.