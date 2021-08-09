Position Preview: Defensive Line

Projected Starters

Kingsley Jonathan: A fifth year defensive end, Jonathan will be counted on to be Syracuse's top pass rusher in 2021. He finished with three sacks a year ago and will be expected to increase that total this season.

Josh Black: Another veteran, Black is a leader on defense and has the versatility to play anywhere along the defensive line. He has six sacks the last two seasons, has a nose for the football and is solid against the run.

McKinley Williams: Has spent his entire career as an interior defensive lineman. Playing the nose in the 3-3-5, Williams is expected to collapse the pocket by generating penetration up the middle while also filling gaps against the run. He recorded a career high eight tackles for loss last season.

Depth

Steve Linton: Linton spent the 2020 season at linebacker, where he proved to be a skilled pass rusher. He transitions to defensive end this season and should see the field to take advantage of his skill set.

Cody Roscoe: Roscoe is another versatile defensive lineman who provides depth at each spot. He ranked third on the team with six tackles for loss last season. Roscoe is entering his fifth season of college football.

Curtis Harper: Harper is a key reserve at nose tackle who recorded a career high 14 tackles last season.

Caleb Okechukwu: Okechukwu made the rotation last season and appeared in all 11 games. He should take a step forward in his development this season, which could lead to more production in terms of sacks and tackles for loss.

Latarie Kinsler: Kinsler signed with Syracuse as part of the 2020 recruited class as one of its highest ranked players. He did not see action last season, but could this year. Kinsler is extremely athletic, quick off the edge and has a knack for getting to the quarterback. Adding weight has been key, but now he needs to make the rotation and gaining experience.

Newcomers

Syracuse has added several incoming freshmen to the defensive line, including Chase Simmons, Jatius Geer, Derek McDonald, Terry Lockett and Elijah Fuentes. Do not be surprised if you see a few of these players making the rotation. However, Geer may be the most ready. Geer is a freak athlete and could be productive in pass rushing situations. Fuentes has a chance as well.