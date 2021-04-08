Syracuse Adds Former WR to Staff

Syracuse has hired former Orange wide receiver Deon Maddox to the staff, according to a Twitter post from Syracuse assistant Vince Reynolds. Maddox's title is not officially known, but he is believed to be the replacement for Ryan Bartow who held the Director of High School Relations position before leaving for Florida State.

Maddox was a wide receiver at Syracuse in the mid-90s. He earned his bachelor's degree in just three years and was a playmaker on the field as well. Maddox led Syracuse in receptions with 23 during the 1996 season. He also finished second on the team with 344 receiving yards. Maddox had one touchdown during that year.

Syracuse finished 9-3 during the 1996 campaign despite starting the year 0-2. The Orange capped the season with a 30-17 win over Houston in the Liberty Bowl.

For his career, Maddox had 47 catches for 674 yards and three touchdowns over three seasons. The last two of which were with Syracuse star quarterback Donovan McNabb.

Syracuse finished the 2020 season 1-10 and have seen some significant changes over the last two offseasons. The Orange hired new offensive and defensive coordinators prior to the 2020 campaign, lost its special teams coordinator, has a new offensive line coach and a new receivers coach. Add to that losing Bartow as Director of High School Relations and adding Maddox to the staff. Syracuse opens the 2021 season at Ohio in September.