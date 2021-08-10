Syracuse Adds DeVaughn Cooper to 2021 Roster

Former highly touted wide receiver recruit DeVaughn Cooper has been added to the Syracuse football roster, a team spokesperson confirmed. He has practiced with the Orange the last two days. The news was first reported by 247Sports. Cooper signed with Arizona’s 2016 class out of Narbonne High School in California over Arizona State, Colorado, Michigan, Syracuse, Washington, Washington State and several others. He is the former high school teammate of former Syracuse wide receiver Sean Riley. Cooper is considered a walk-on to the team and has two years of eligibility remaining.

After three years at Arizona, one of which ended prematurely due to injury, Cooper transferred to UTEP where he has spent the last two years. He suffered a season ending injury during his first year there before playing in all eight games in 2020. During his collegiate career, he has racked up 41 catches for 678 yards and one touchdown over five seasons. The 5-11 receiver is talented, and could push for a contributing role this season.

Cooper was recruited by Syracuse out of high school, but elected to stay out west while his teammate came to Central New York. In fact, Cooper and Riley both took official visits to Syracuse together during the 2016 recruiting cycle. Now, Cooper finds himself at that same school looking for an opportunity to give his career a spark. With two years of eligibility remaining and five already in the books, Cooper could end up as a seven year collegiate athlete.

Cooper has the ability to contribute as a slot receiver, outside receiver and/or punt returner. He joins a crowded and talented wide receiver room, but if he makes an impression during camp, one would figure the staff will find a way to get him on the field.