Skip to main content

Babers on Tucker's Five Carries, Clock Management: 'That Has Been Addressed'

Syracuse football's head coach commented on two issues from the loss at Clemson.

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers held his weekly press conference on Monday and discussed two issues from the loss at Clemson that fans and media have been discussing since its conclusion. Not calling timeout after stopping Clemson late in the fourth quarter to preserve time and running back Sean Tucker only having five rushing attempts on the afternoon. 

"Let me start with the 25 seconds," Babers said. "There was a mistake on our part. It's been handled internally. It was a 25 second mistake. Based off of how we do things, I feel like it's corrected and that should not happen again. But no doubt there was a 25 second mistake on the clock and that was bad. 

"When it comes to Tucker having five carries, that's something that should not happen. I agree with everyone else that he should have more carries than that in a football game and that has been addressed." 

Syracuse would lose the game 27-21 despite leading 21-10 at halftime and after three quarters. The Orange was outscored 17-0 in the fourth quarter and did not tally a single point in the second half. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Next up for Syracuse is Notre Dame, who comes to the Dome on Saturday for a noon kickoff on ABC. 

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

In This Article (1)

Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange

Cuse Clemson Recap
Football

Babers on Tucker's Five Carries, Clock Management: 'That Has Been Addressed'

By Mike McAllister
LaNorris Sellers Visit 1
Recruiting

Monday Musings: J’onre Reed, Saboor Karriem, LaNorris Sellers, Mike Williams

By Mike McAllister
Member Exclusive
53AB77B7-A5F5-42A9-9DC4-60C4F15BA721
Football

Syracuse Falls in Latest AP Poll

By Mike McAllister
1650175B-061E-4100-A9C2-1C78F419E4BE
Football

Syracuse Drops Slightly in Latest Coaches Poll

By Mike McAllister
B3C93CDF-4462-408C-8581-9833339C9B70
Football

Five Takeaways: Clemson 27 Syracuse 21

By Mike McAllister
Cuse Clemson Recap
Football

Syracuse Comes Up Short At Clemson For First Loss Of Season

By Mike McAllister
MCW FF
Basketball

Peeling Back the Orange: 2012-13

By Bryce Kelly
Bleav Rebrand
Football

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 53: Clemson Preview

By Mike McAllister