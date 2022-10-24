Babers on Tucker's Five Carries, Clock Management: 'That Has Been Addressed'

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers held his weekly press conference on Monday and discussed two issues from the loss at Clemson that fans and media have been discussing since its conclusion. Not calling timeout after stopping Clemson late in the fourth quarter to preserve time and running back Sean Tucker only having five rushing attempts on the afternoon.

"Let me start with the 25 seconds," Babers said. "There was a mistake on our part. It's been handled internally. It was a 25 second mistake. Based off of how we do things, I feel like it's corrected and that should not happen again. But no doubt there was a 25 second mistake on the clock and that was bad.

"When it comes to Tucker having five carries, that's something that should not happen. I agree with everyone else that he should have more carries than that in a football game and that has been addressed."

Syracuse would lose the game 27-21 despite leading 21-10 at halftime and after three quarters. The Orange was outscored 17-0 in the fourth quarter and did not tally a single point in the second half.

Next up for Syracuse is Notre Dame, who comes to the Dome on Saturday for a noon kickoff on ABC.

