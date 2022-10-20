Dino Babers Named to Bear Bryant Award Watch List

Syracuse football head coach Dino Babers was added to the watch list of a prestigious award on Wednesday. The American Heart Association (AHA) announced 25 college football coaches made their watch list, and coach Babers was among that group. He was one of only four ACC coaches as well.

More from a press release from the AHA:

The award is given each January to a college football coach for contributions that make the sport better for athletes and fans alike by demonstrating grit, integrity and a winning approach to coaching and life- both on and off the field...

Now in its 37th year, the Coach of the Year award winner will be announced live from Houston’s Post Oak Hotel on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, during an awards ceremony presented by Marathon Oil. The Watch List, Finalists and Coach of the Year recipient are voted on by the National Sports Media Association, the Bryant Awards’ Executive Leadership Team and the Bryant Family.

The 2022 Watch List includes (in alphabetical order):

Atlantic Coast Conference

Dino Babers - Syracuse University

Mack Brown - University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Dave Clawson - Wake Forest University

Dabo Swinney - Clemson University

Big Ten Conference

Bret Bielema - University of Illinois

Ryan Day - Ohio State University

Jim Harbaugh - University of Michigan

Big 12 Conference

Sonny Dykes - Texas Christian University

Mike Gundy - Oklahoma State University

Chris Klieman - Kansas State University

Lance Leipold – University of Kansas

Steve Sarkisian - University of Texas at Austin

Group of Five Conferences

Willie Fritz - Tulane University - American Athletic Conference

Gus Malzahn - University of Central Florida – American Athletic Conference

Jeff Traylor - University of Texas at San Antonio - Conference USA

Kane Wommack - University of South Alabama - Sun Belt Conference

Pac-12 Conference

Chip Kelly - University of California, Los Angeles

Dan Lanning - University of Oregon

Lincoln Riley - University of Southern California

Kyle Whittingham – University of Utah

Southeastern Conference

Josh Heupel - University of Tennessee

Lane Kiffin - University of Mississippi

Nick Saban - University of Alabama

Kirby Smart - University of Georgia

Mark Stoops - University of Kentucky

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF