Dino Babers Named to Bear Bryant Award Watch List
Syracuse football head coach Dino Babers was added to the watch list of a prestigious award on Wednesday. The American Heart Association (AHA) announced 25 college football coaches made their watch list, and coach Babers was among that group. He was one of only four ACC coaches as well.
More from a press release from the AHA:
The award is given each January to a college football coach for contributions that make the sport better for athletes and fans alike by demonstrating grit, integrity and a winning approach to coaching and life- both on and off the field...
Now in its 37th year, the Coach of the Year award winner will be announced live from Houston’s Post Oak Hotel on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, during an awards ceremony presented by Marathon Oil. The Watch List, Finalists and Coach of the Year recipient are voted on by the National Sports Media Association, the Bryant Awards’ Executive Leadership Team and the Bryant Family.
The 2022 Watch List includes (in alphabetical order):
Atlantic Coast Conference
- Dino Babers - Syracuse University
- Mack Brown - University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Dave Clawson - Wake Forest University
- Dabo Swinney - Clemson University
Big Ten Conference
- Bret Bielema - University of Illinois
- Ryan Day - Ohio State University
- Jim Harbaugh - University of Michigan
Big 12 Conference
Read More
- Sonny Dykes - Texas Christian University
- Mike Gundy - Oklahoma State University
- Chris Klieman - Kansas State University
- Lance Leipold – University of Kansas
- Steve Sarkisian - University of Texas at Austin
Group of Five Conferences
- Willie Fritz - Tulane University - American Athletic Conference
- Gus Malzahn - University of Central Florida – American Athletic Conference
- Jeff Traylor - University of Texas at San Antonio - Conference USA
- Kane Wommack - University of South Alabama - Sun Belt Conference
Pac-12 Conference
- Chip Kelly - University of California, Los Angeles
- Dan Lanning - University of Oregon
- Lincoln Riley - University of Southern California
- Kyle Whittingham – University of Utah
Southeastern Conference
- Josh Heupel - University of Tennessee
- Lane Kiffin - University of Mississippi
- Nick Saban - University of Alabama
- Kirby Smart - University of Georgia
- Mark Stoops - University of Kentucky
SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE
SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX
JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF