Director of High Schools Relations Khalil Ahmad Leaving Syracuse Football

Syracuse football is looking for a new Director of High School Relations as Khalil Ahmad announced he is leaving the Orange. Ahmad was hired prior to the 2021 season and has extensive connections in New Jersey. He aided Syracuse's efforts in the Garden State as well as increasing the number of recruits that visited throughout each cycle.

“Orange Nation, it’s been an honor to be a part of The Ohana’,” Ahmad said in a social media post. “The bonds I have built in my time in Syracuse will never be forgotten and I want to thank Coach Babers for an amazing opportunity. I’m excited for this next chapter of my life.”

Prior to coming to Syracuse, Ahmad spent one year at Rutgers following stints as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at various New Jersey high schools.

The rest of Syracuse's recruiting staff remains in tact.

It has been an offseason of change for Syracuse football, which has lost both of its coordinators (Robert Anae and Tony White) and multiple assistants to other programs (Nick Monroe, Mike Schmidt and Chip West). At the same time, the Orange has found replacements in Jason Beck, Rocky Long, Travis Fisher and Steve Farmer.

The transfer portal has also been active for Syracuse. The Orange lost Ja'Had Carter, Duce Chestnut, Dom Foster, Josh Hough, Courtney Jackson, Steve Linton, Tyler Magnuson, Anthony Queeley and Chad Schuster. Syracuse has also added from the portal in defensive back Jayden Bellamy (Notre Dame), long snapper Tom Callahan (Fordham), defensive back Jaeden Gould (Nebraska), defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham (Alabama), offensive lineman Joe More (Richmond) and punter Jack Stonehouse (Missouri).

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF