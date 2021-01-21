Former Syracuse Head Coach Doug Marrone Hired by Alabama as Offensive Line Coach

Former Syracuse player and head coach Doug Marrone is back in college football. Marrone was hired by the National Champion Alabama Crimson Tide as their new offensive line coach. This comes just weeks after Marrone was fired as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Marrone played for the Orange from 1983 to 1985 as an offensive lineman. He was selected in the sixth round of the 1986 NFL Draft by the Raiders. Marrone was unable to make the Raiders roster, but did land with the Dolphins in 1987. He appeared in four games with Miami that season, and one with the New Orleans Saints in 1989.

After ending his playing career, Marrone began coaching as an assistant at Cortland State in 1992. He coached the offensive line for various collegiate and professional programs until landing as the offensive coordinator of the Saints where he coached from 2006 through 2008. Marrone's first head coaching gig was in 2009 when he was named the head coach of his alma mater.

Marrone called the job his dream job, and he took the program to two bowl games in four years at the helm. After his second Pinstripe Bowl victory, Marrone left to take the same job with the Buffalo Bills. Marrone spent only two seasons in Western New York before heading to Jacksonville as an assistant coach. He became the interim head coach in 2016 and the full time head coach in 2017.

During the 2017 season, he led the Jaguars to the AFC Championship Game where they blew a second half lead to the New England Patriots. Over his last three seasons with the Jags, they were just 12-36.