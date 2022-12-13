Duce Chestnut Enters Transfer Portal

Syracuse football has lost its first defensive starter to the transfer portal as Duce Chestnut's name appeared on Tuesday. This is a significant blow for the Orange defense as Chestnut had become a reliable starter in Syracuse's 3-3-5 scheme. The news comes not too long after defensive coordinator Tony White left to take the same job at Nebraska. He finishes his Syracuse career with 83 tackles and four interceptions over two season.

Chestnut is the ninth Syracuse player overall to enter the portal since the end of the regular season. He joins wide receiver Dom Foster, defensive lineman Josh Hough, wide receiver Courtney Jackson, defensive lineman Steve Linton, offensive lineman Tyler Magnuson, wide receiver Anthony Queeley, offensive lineman Chad Schuster and defensive back Jeremiah Wilson.

It has been an offseason of change for Syracuse, which has lost both of its coordinators in the last week. Robert Anae took the offensive coordinator job at NC State while Tony White left to be Nebraska’s defensive coordinator. The Orange named Jason Beck its new offensive coordinator while longtime assistant Nick Monroe is interim defensive coordinator with the potential to remove the interim tag.

The Orange has added from the portal as well, landing a commitment from Richmond offensive lineman Joe More over the weekend, Alabama defensive tackle Braylen Igraham on Monday and Nebraska defensive back Jaeden Gould on Tuesday. Syracuse is expected to continue to be active recruiting players in the portal moving forward.

