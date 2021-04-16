Eric Dungey Finds Opportunity in The Spring League

Former Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey has landed on a roster for a professional football league. Dungey is on the Blues roster for The Spring League, AllSyracuse.com has confirmed.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

What exactly is The Spring League? It describes itself as "the premier professional football development league operating in the U.S." The league has existed since 2017, contains eight teams and will play a total of 24 regular season games beginning in May. The games will be broadcast on Fox and FS1. Players in the league are provided with housing and meals, but do not receive additional compensation.

Johnny Manziel made headlines in 2018 while playing in The Spring League. You can read more about the league on the FAQ on their official website HERE.

Eric Dungey is Syracuse's all-time leader in career passing yards, second in completions and third in touchdown passes. He is one of the most productive quarterbacks in Orange history. Forced into action as a true freshman when veteran Terell Hunt got hurt, Dungey played with grit, toughness and determination.

He helped lead Syracuse to an upset over defending the defending national champion Clemson Tigers in the Dome in 2017. Dungey then led the Orange to a 10 win 2018 season capped by a Camping World Bowl win over West Virginia. Syracuse finished that season 10-3 and ranked 15th in the country in the final polls.

Dungey then had shot in the NFL with the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns, but was unable to make a roster.