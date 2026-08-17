ESPN's Adelson expresses 'high hopes for Syracuse football

Syracuse will open its 2026 season against New Hampshire on Sept. 5 in Fran Brown's third year as head coach. He started his SU tenure by leading the Orange to a 10-3 record, before injuries caused the Orange to fall to 3-9 last year.

The 2025 season is still fresh on many prognosticator's minds heading into this fall, with the Orange projected around four wins. We spoke about the state of college football, the ACC and, of course, predictions for the SU season with ESPN.com's Andrea Adelson on today's Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Bleav and On SI.

"I am going on the record now as saying I am going to be absolutely shocked and stunned if Syracuse only wins three games this year. We all know—don't need to re-dissect what happened—but if Steve Angeli can play the full season, I have a lot of high hopes for Syracuse, and they could be added to this list (of teams that can make a big jump in wins this season)."

Syracuse's revamped QB room

Adelson's prediction isn't just dependant on the health of Angeli, though. Syracuse head coach Fran Brown spent the offseason addressing his quarterback room, adding All-CUSA selection Amari Odom, former No. 1 overall recruit Malachi Nelson, and Georgetown transfer Danny Lauter.

"There's a couple things Fran Brown learned in the conversations I've had with him, just going back in the spring and again at ACC meetings. Not having quality depth at quarterback was obviously a gigantic issue for this team, and it's something that Fran Brown said: "If that ever happens to me again, I shouldn't even be here coaching anymore. That was a failure on my part. The fact that a walk-on lacrosse player is starting at quarterback, that's something that can never happen again."

The defense has some talented pieces

Aside from Syracuse's retooled quarterback room, Brown also addressed shortcomings on the defense by adding several key transfers on the defensive line, while also returning a talented group of linebackers and defensive backs.

"Defensively, there are some stars on that defense. When you look at the corners—they have the best cornerback duo in the ACC—and you look at the linebacker play. Yes, we need to see how the defensive line kind of gels and progresses with some new faces in there, but there is talent on this roster."

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