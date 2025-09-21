Report: Syracuse quarterback Steve Angeli out for the season with torn Achilles
According to Thamel's report, Angeli underwent an MRI which revealed the torn Achilles, suffered on a non-contact play in the third quarter of Saturday's uplifting program triumph against a perennial ACC contender. Angeli's injury also means that Rickie Collins will take over as the team's starting quarterback Saturday in the Dome against Duke (12:00 p.m. ET / ACC Network).
Angeli's play gave us a 3.5 games sample of how effective he was guiding the Orange offense
The numbers do not lie. Angeli's was leading the nation in passing yardage (by two yards over Baylor's Sawyer Robertson) entering the Clemson game, and had gone 18-for-31 for 244 yards and two touchdowns at the time he went down, running in the clear with the football on a non-contact play, often times indicating an Achilles injury.
No doubt Angeli would have likely added to his passing yardage with a quarter to play (although SU was running the ball more to take time off the clock), and would likely still be the nation's passing yardage leader this week.
Robertson finished with 250-yards total in the air in Baylor's 27-24 loss to Arizona State Saturday, and Rutgers QB Athan Kaliakmanis, who played against Syracuse in the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl for Minnesota, now leads in passing yardage, which came in a losing effort against Iowa last Friday night.
Angeli's injury leaves Orange Nation craving for more from where that type of passing attack came from, picking up on OC Jeff Nixon's play-calling of a year ago with Kyle McCord.
He was finding his groove both Saturday and all season with his primary trio of wideouts - Johntay Cook (18 receptions and one TD), Darrell Gill (14/3TDs), and Justus Ross-Simmons (14/5TDs), and primary tight end Dan Villari (20 receptions), when he went down on a drive that was again moving the chains versus the Tigers.
It is now Rickie Collins offense to run, with Luke Carney the primary backup
Both of the Orange backup quarterbacks have been involved in scoring plays this season. Collins, the redshirt sophomore transfer from LSU, threw for two scores against Colgate Sept. 12. Then Carney took full advantage of Collins having to come out of the same game after his helmet came off, and he had to sit a play. Carney, the true freshman from Texas, took the next snap and rushed for a nine-yard touchdown against the Raiders.
"This is what I have prepared for since I have been here," Collins said Saturday in the aftermath of the glow of the Clemson win, about being ready to take over for his football "brother," Angeli. "Steve means the world to me, we have done so much together in a short time. Now I have got to realize I have a job to do (taking over as starting quarterback)."
