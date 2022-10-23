Five Takeaways: Clemson 27 Syracuse 21

Five takeaways from #14 Syracuse’s 27-21 loss at #5 Clemson.

1. The MOB

The defense has a very solid game against Clemson. Syracuse forced four turnovers, held Clemson scoreless in a red zone trip for the first time this season, recorded two sacks and knocked the starting quarterback out of the game. Yes the Tigers had 450 total yards of offense, but that was in part due to 85 total plays. The run defense has trouble for portions of the game, but overall it is hard to complain about that effort. Anyone who doubted this defense should no longer have that doubt.

2. Sean Tucker Usage

Five carries for Tucker is inexcusable. After the game Dino Babers said that was in large part to how Clemson was defending the zone-read, forcing Shrader to keep it a vast majority of the time. However, more traditional hand-offs need to occur in that case then. But your best offensive weapon cannot have only five rushing attempts. It is also not like he was ineffective when he did tote the ball, as he averaged over 10 yards per carry. I believe this directly led to some of the offensive struggles in the second half.

3. Second Receiving Threat

Against an elite defense like Clemson, Syracuse lacking a second consistently receiving threat to pair with Oronde Gadsden really hurt the Orange. As the game progressed, Clemson’s coverage focused most of its attention on Gadsden. The other receivers could not get open enough and that really hampered the offense. Gadsden still had a strong afternoon with 86 yards on six receptions, but the Orange passing attack needs someone else to step up.

4. Penalties

Penalties were a killer for Syracuse in this game. Ten for 88 yards in total, but it was also the timing of them. Such as a late hit when Clemson would have had a fourth and 15 near midfield with Syracuse up 11. That led a touchdown instead of a punt and changed momentum. Or leading 21-16, Shrader hits Gadsden over the middle for a gain to midfield early in the fourth quarter but it was called back for holding. Now, there are certainly gripes from the Syracuse perspective. A late hit call was missed on Clemson tackling Shrader out of bounds on the play following that holding penalty. Or a pass interference call on Isaiah Johnson late in the fourth on a third down play that was borderline at best. Instead of Syracuse getting the ball back down three and about three minutes left, they got it down six with a minute and a half left. Despite the gripes with the officials, Syracuse has to be better in this area. It really hurt them on Saturday.

5. What It Means

Watching this game, it was clear Syracuse belonged. They were not overmatched. Syracuse is a legitimately very good football team. It stings because it feels like a golden opportunity slipped through their collective fingers. That said, it is imperative to not let one loss turn into two. Bounce back next week and everything remains in front of Syracuse.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF