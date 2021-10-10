Five Takeaways: Syracuse Falls to Wake Forest in OT

Five takeaways from Syracuse's overtime loss to Wake Forest.

1. Not So Special Teams

Syracuse struggled to punt all afternoon, with James Williams averaging just 30.8 yards per punt. In addition, Andre Szmyt missed a 45 yard field goal in the fourth quarter. The struggles kicking the ball put the Orange at a disadvantage all game. Short punts gave gave Wake Forest the ball in Syracuse territory twice to start possessions. The Demon Deacons turned those into 10 points. That is 13 points lost directly from the kicking game in one that went to overtime. The punting situation has to get figured out fast.

2. Questionable Decisions

4th and 2 field goal: After Cooper Lutz ran for 10 yards to the Wake Forest 27 yard line, Syracuse had fourth and two. The decision was either attempt a 45 yard field goal or go for it with an offense that was running the ball very well. Coming in, Szmyt was making 85% of his field goal attempts, so you certainly understand the confidence in making that kick. However, he was just 67% from 40-49 yards. Given how well Syracuse was running the ball, going for a first down may have been the better option. Plus, if Syracuse is able to get a first down, the Orange could run another three or four minutes off the clock with the potential for scoring a touchdown.

Accepting 3rd down penalty: Late in the first half, Syracuse made a stop on third and 13. Holding was called on Wake Forest. Rather than forcing a 51 yard field goal attempt on fourth down, Syracuse accepted the penalty setting up third and 23. Wake would convert that and eventually score a touchdown on the drive. Dino Babers would say after the game that he saw Wake's kicker making them from 58 during pregame warmups. I get that, but he has still never made a 50+ yarder in an actual game. I would not have given them an opportunity to get a first down or get a closer field goal attempt. If they had picked up 15, it's still fourth, but is an easier field goal in his range from what he has made in live games. Also, it would have given the ball back to the Syracuse offense with much more time to attempt to score before halftime.

The two point conversion: Syracuse going for two at the end of the game was the right decision. I love the aggressiveness. Execution, however, not so much. Syracuse got a delay of game for what Dino called a lack of urgency getting on the field. That cannot happen. Whether that is a player issue or a coaching issue, it needs to be figured out.

3. Secondary Issues

Wake torched the Syracuse secondary in this game. Sam Hartman was 19-32 for 330 yards and three touchdowns. He burned the Orange deep multiple times as Syracuse struggled in coverage at critical times. We know the secondary has good players. The Orange led the ACC in pass defense coming into the game. But this is at least eyebrow raising moving forward. There is no reason to believe it will become a regular occurrence, but is worth monitoring.

4. The Tucker/Shrader Show is the Offensive Identity of This Team

Syracuse has improved its yards and points output offensively in each of Garrett Shrader's starts. The RPO, power run identity has galvanized this offense. Syracuse is running the ball on good run defenses that know it is coming. That is the sign of a good offensive team. Syracuse still has inconsistencies in third and long situations or when it has to throw, but this is an offense that is difficult to prepare for, difficult to defend and can put up points against good teams. Kudos to the offensive line as well that performed extremely well despite missing three key players against Wake.

5. Have to Credit This Team for Positives Also

There are justifiable criticisms for this team after the last two losses. However, if the criticisms are going to happen, there also has to be an acknowledgement of things that are positive. Such as Syracuse bouncing back when momentum has gone to the other side in each of the last two weeks. Including a game tying touchdown drive at the end of regulation against Wake Forest. The last two years, those do not happen. That is a sign of improvement.

In addition, penalties were a major issue early in the season. Syracuse had 24 penalties between the Rutgers and Albany games (an average of 12 per game). Against Liberty, Florida State and Wake Forest, Syracuse combined for just 11, an average of 3.7 per game. That is a dramatic in season improvement.

The entire team from top to bottom, to depth, to competitiveness is significantly improved from the last two years. It is not even close. The losses are frustrating, no question. Especially if you feel Syracuse has been the better team in at least two of those losses if not all three. But sometimes there are growing pains as a team figured itself out offensively with a complete shift in philosophy. So while the "fire Dino" crowd will be loud right now, it is far more prudent to see how the rest of the season plays out before making such a proclamation.