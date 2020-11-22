Floyd Little has Entered Hospice Care

The latest update on Syracuse legend and NFL Hall of Famer Floyd Little's battle with cancer was not good. Floyd's former teammate Patrick Killorin announced on Facebook Saturday night that Little has entered Hospice care.

Hospice care is defined as "medical care to help someone with a terminal illness live as well as possible for as long as possible, increasing quality of life. An interdisciplinary team of professionals who address physical, psychological, and spiritual distress focused on both the dying person and their entire family" per hospicefoundation.org.

Little's cancer diagnosis became public back in May. Killorin set up a Go Fund Me page to help Little and his wife with medical expenses related to fighting cancer. Former teammates and Syracuse fans alike have helped raise more than $130,000 to date. The page's goal is stated at $250,000.

"Today we are going to talk about a new stage in Floyd's journey... Hospice," Killorin wrote on Facebook. "Floyd's courageous battle with a difficult disease (cancer) is now at a critical stage in his life. This is a time when a husband and wife must make important decisions regarding potential end of life decisions. In the many years I have had the honor to be a family caregiver for Hospice, I have seen the mental strain, tearful decision-making process, and frustration of two people in love asking the Lord to take their hand and guide them to make the right decision for their loved one. So much discussed that is heartbreaking, however necessary for peace of mind. Hospice provides a chaplain to help hospice patients as this struggle through the process."

Little is one of Syracuse football's most iconic players. He helped bring make the number 44 one of the more hallowed in college football history. He was a three time All-American at Syracuse, rushing for 2,750 yards with 35 touchdowns in three seasons with the Orange averaging 5.4 yards per carry. He then spent nine seasons with the Denver Broncos, making five Pro Bowls and was named first team All-Pro in 1969. Little rushed for 6,323 yards with 43 touchdowns during his professional career. He added 2,418 receiving yards with nine more scores as well.