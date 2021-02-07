Two Former Syracuse Players Serving as In-Stadium Hosts for Super Bowl LV

Two former Syracuse players will serve as in-stadium hosts for Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Former Orange linebacker Cameron Lynch and former walk-on longsnapper Scott Hanson will take those duties during the big game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

Their in-stadium analysis program will be called Super Bowl Insider, and provide statistics, records, season trends and behind the scenes moments from the season.

Lynch recorded 243 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries during his four years at Syracuse from 2011 to 2014. He spent four seasons in the NFL, including parts of three with the Tampa Bay Bucs.

Hanson was a part of the Syracuse football program in the early 1990s. After his playing days concluded, Hanson went into sports media. He spent time in Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Pennsylvania and Maryland at various outlets before joining the NFL Network in 2006. He is currently the host of NFL Red Zone, one of the most popular football related shows on any network. The NFL Red Zone bounces from game to game to show scoring plays, key moments and exciting finishes across the league.

In addition to hosting NFL Red Zone, Hanson also co-anchors NFL Total Access on the NFL Network.

Super Bowl LV features a matchup of the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The two teams played during the regular season, with the Chiefs winning 27-24 on the Bucs home field.