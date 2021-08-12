How Former Syracuse Stars Are Performing in First NFL Training Camps

AllSyracuse.com caught up with writers from across the Fan Nation network on Sports Illustrated to find out how Syracuse rookies are performing in their first NFL training camps.

S Andre Cisco - Jacksonville Jaguars: "Andre Cisco has been impressive in camp so far, which says something considering how deep the Jaguars are at safety," John Shipley of Jaguar Report said. "They made several additions in FA at the position and already had some young faces there, but Cisco has been as impressive as any of them. He has been a full participant since the first day of camp and has not been limited at all in terms of his injured knee. Cisco's physicality has shown up frequently, especially in drills against tight ends. If he can continue to stack days and make plays in coverage as he has the last few days, he has a chance to earn a big role."

DB Ifeatu Melifonwu - Detroit Lions: "He is steadily improving with each daily training camp practice," John Maakaron of All Lions said. "He is working on fundamentals and displays the toughness the coaching staff is looking for. He is not going to just sit back and let other wide receivers or members of the roster take advantage of him during drills. His size and strength make him stand out in the secondary, but he is still learning the ropes at this level. He will have his opportunities to earn reps in the regular season, but he must continue to learn under the watchful eye of defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. According to head coach Dan Campbell, 'Iffy’s another guy that's kind of quietly improving, young rookie. He just kind of goes about his business and you may not always see it, but what we see is just a little bit of growth every day. That's really what you want out of your rookies. It doesn't have to be here and you don't always expect that, but just to know that you're improving a little bit every day and you don't make the same mistake twice, that's really what you're honing in on, and that's Iffy. It's what he's doing.'"

DB Trill Williams - Miami Dolphins: "When it comes to the Miami Dolphins and the cornerback position, the focus pretty much is always on Xavien Howard and to a lesser degree Byron Jones," Alain Poupart of All Dolphins said. "Beyond those two, the Dolphins have their fair share of young players looking to make an impression at training camp this summer, and one of the most intriguing of those just might be Trill Williams. The Dolphins got Williams off waivers from the New Orleans Saints amid reports the Saints were hoping to bring him back, and it's been easy to see why. Williams has made his share of plays in camp with a couple of nice breakups and he's got interesting physical attributes that should earn him a long look. Williams, who's wearing an unusual number for a cornerback (51) at camp, hasn't been perfect and it's still got a fight on his hands to earn a spot on the 53-man roster, but he's at least put himself in the conversation so far."

P Nolan Cooney - New Orleans Saints: "He’s been a bit inconsistent," John Hendrix of Saints News Network said. "So his camp started really rough. Payton said it’s either a home run or a strikeout. However, over the past several practices he’s looked much better. Looks more comfortable and is doing well. Blake Gillikin is still the front runner here."