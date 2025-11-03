Fran Brown announces coaching staff shakeup before Syracuse faces Miami
In the depths of a season that went into rebuild mode shortly after the September 20 season-ending injury to starting quarterback Steve Angeli, and with an offense that has barely averaged two touchdowns per game (12 ppg) since (the defense scored one TD), Brown figured the time was right to make a change among his offensive staff to see how it plays out with three games left.
A former Broyles Award recipient as the nation's top assistant coach, is now in charge of the Orange passing attack
Following a Monday morning story from Football Scoop.com indicating staff changes were on the way, Brown was asked at his news conference to clarify, and he confirmed that White is out as the team's WR coach and passing game coordinator, replaced by Josh Gattis, who joined the program as a quality control/offensive specialist in the off-season.
In addition, in a flip-flopping move designed to energize both positions by placing a fresh set of eyes on each position group, quarterbacks coach Nunzio Campanile moves over to coaching tight ends, sending current TE coach Michael Johnson into a new (and challenging) role coaching the QBs.
"We have a lot of experience on the staff when it comes to their expertise at coaching more than just one position," Brown said in explaining his move. "Sometimes (different) styles make fights. But for us to get the best out of our players for the last three games, I felt as though some (changes) needed to be made on our staff. Doing it now, gives us an opportunity to see if it works."
Gattis joined Brown's staff after a two-season stint at Maryland in 2023-24, with an industry-known expertise coaching wide receivers. He won the Broyles Award at Michigan in 2021, when the Wolverines made their first CFP appearance, and now he is tasked with molding the 'Cuse receivers, both the youthful and experienced players.
"He's got his own style in the things that he likes to do," Brown said of Gattis, whom he brought to the program last spring. "It's going to be a better fit for who we are and who we got with all the freshman. Got to make sure these guys tighten up (improve) a little bit."
Brown not ready to name a starting QB to face Miami
As he did last week when he said he would wait until after practice Wednesday to decide whether true freshman Joe Filardi or someone else would start, Brown said the strategy will be employed this week as well. Filardi, making his college debut last Friday against North Carolina, struggled as might be expected finishing 4-of-18 for just 39 yards passing. Luke Carney played briefly with zero passing attempts and three rushes for 10 yards.
Brown did elude Monday to the fact that fellow frosh Carney has one game left before hitting the four game threshold to preserve an extra season of eligibility, and that Rickie Collins will join the two to battle in practice for the starting spot Saturday against the Hurricanes (3:30 p.m. ET / ESPN).
"We are going to go compete in practice, we are going to compete our butts off," was how Brown answered who will be the starter against a desperate UM team which fell at SMU last week. "Joe played last week, I am hoping he can be better than he was. Rickie's still pushing and going, we got to see if we can (translate) that to the field."
