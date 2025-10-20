Fran Brown focused on keeping Syracuse upbeat and ready for unbeaten Georgia Tech
Victorious coaches often recite afterwards to the media just how hard it is to win a football game after a week (or sometimes longer) of preparation. Of course, that is said in the joyful atmosphere of winning, not feeling the vibe on the other side of the losing locker room.
Fran Brown is faced with the first sustained losing streak (three) in his second year guiding SU (3-4,1-3), working overtime with his staff to figure out how to continue growing a young team that's playing a ton of newcomers.
There has been too many mistakes with play execution, the injury bugaboo has hit too many crucial starters, and QB play has not been up to par. Now the schedule sends the 'Cuse back to Atlanta for the second time in eight weeks, having to face the ACC's current highest-ranked team, and the only one with an unblemished record in Georgia Tech (7-0, 4-0) Saturday afternoon (12:00 p.m. ET / ESPN).
Not letting the adversity of not winning games become a locker room issue
Are there still three victories to be had in the five contests remaining on the schedule? It's a tough split with two of three away from the Dome, then again SU is already 0-2 in ACC home games this season.
It is Brown's responsibility to get the message across that there's still plenty of season left and that there is no difference in preparing for an undefeated, Top-10 team on the road than there is for preparing for any game on the slate.
"We all get to face adversity together," Brown said Monday. "We came in last year, our record at this time was 5-2, now it's the (almost) opposite. "I'm grateful to lead these guys with the message that 'the best way to face adversity is head on'."
Unless injured, Rickie Collins is not losing his starting QB job
Critical of his abilities against ACC defenses or not, Collins remains Brown's guy (unanimously) to continue to do what he can to fill the shoes of the injured Steve Angeli, with true frosh Luke Carney remaining QB 2.
On Monday, however, there was a funny (awkward?) moment when Brown, asked about what sort of drills the team could run in practice to help the quarterbacks improve against the opposition, simplified his message when speaking to Collins' throwing of the football.
"We just got to get him (Collins) to throw the ball to the guys, you know hit our guys, try to recognize the defense faster, and get them the ball," Brown said steadfastly. "Luke will his time when that comes, (but) it's Rickie's opportunity right now."
Where's the beef?
Last September, there was a little uneasiness between Brown and Georgia Tech coach Brent Key in the days leading up to SU's 31-28 win over Tech in the Dome. It was about how Brown perceived comments Key made about their matchup being more about toughness over strategy.
That rubbed Brown the wrong way, and he admitted to the fact in his postgame remarks after the Orange held off a late Jackets rally.
This time around, however, with a sub .500 record and facing the ACC's top team record-wise after eight weeks of play, Brown is respectful of just what Key has done in becoming the surprise team (along with Virginia) in the league this season.
"They're 7-0. I'm actually happy for Coach Key," Brown said Monday. "He's worked his butt off to get where he is at with that team there (ranked 7th), and an alumni of the school."
