Georgia Tech Coach Recounts Extremely Dark Nick Saban Quote After Win Over Clemson
Georgia Tech vaulted into the AP Top 25 at No. 18 after upsetting Clemson 24–21 this past weekend, but coach Brent Key is far from satisfied. The Yellow Jackets have gotten off to a 3–0 start, highlighted by taking down Clemson and knocking them out of the rankings.
When Key was asked this week how his team is refocusing after such a big win, Key gave a lengthy explanation, including a dark analogy Nick Saban used to give when Key was an assistant coach at Alabama.
"Coach Saban use to tell us more people die on the way down from Mount Everest than on the way up and you can't relax," Key recalled.
"You can't relax, you have to be prepared every week," Key continued. "There is no crescendo or top. Our goals at the start of the season were not to win Game 3 of the season. They weren't to win Game 4 of the season. They weren't to win Game 8 or 12. Our goals are a lot bigger than that, our expectations internally are a lot bigger than that. As long as we keep our heads on the right place and stay focused, the other things will take care of themselves."
The Yellow Jackets fortunately will not be going near Mt. Everest anytime soon, but they will look to avoid getting carried away after such a big win. Georgia Tech has a favorable schedule, and does not face any more ranked opponents until the final game of the regular season, when they'll take on Georgia. They'll try to build off their hot start, beginning with Saturday's game against Temple.
