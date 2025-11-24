Fran Brown names another Syracuse QB who will see his first action Saturday v. BC
For the final time this season, Fran Brown met the media for his Monday game-week news conference prior to Syracuse (3-8, 1-6) and Boston College (1-10, 0-7) facing off Saturday in the Dome (3:00 p.m. ET / The CW).
The outcome of the game will determine if Syracuse (3-8, 16) can avoid joining the Eagles (1-10, 0-7) in the ACC basement, by snapping its seven game losing streak.
Brown led off Monday by apologizing to all Syracuse football stakeholders for the team's 70-7 shellacking at the hands of Notre Dame last Saturday, vowed it would not happen again, and took full responsibility for what he termed an "unacceptable" performance.
What else could he say about the worst loss in the modern history of Syracuse football? The defeat even surpassed the 62-0 annihilation by 4th ranked Virginia Tech in 1999, when SU was itself ranked No. 16 in the country. Time to flip the page.
There will be a new 'Cuse quarterback rotation against Boston College
Brown said Monday that Filardi, coming off a rough game against Notre Dame in which he ran for his life most of the day, completed less than 50% of his passes, and threw three costly interceptions and two pick-sixes, will start against the Eagles.
He also confirmed that the team is sticking to its commitment to preserve freshman Luke Carney's redshirt year by not playing him in his fifth game of this season, so he is not expected to see action against BC to still have four years of eligibility.
That means with Rickie Collins out of the picture (and likely transferring out of the program), and redshirt frosh Jakhari Williams still recovering from an upper body injury, Belin, the 2023 state scholastic Player of the Year from New York City, will make his collegiate debut at some point on Saturday.
"We're not going to go with Luke, because I want Luke to redshirt," Brown confirmed. "So I think Rich should be good (to go). Rich should get an opportunity to go out and try and compete and we'll see how that goes."
Brown sings the praises of former Orange DB Alijah 'Cinco' Clark for the NFL's Dallas Cowboys
Clark, the fellow Camden, N.J. native whom Brown originally recruited to Rutgers in 2021 then transferred to SU a year later, made the play of the game Sunday in the Cowboys 24-21 comeback victory over the Eagles.
The undrafted free agent who was waived on cutdown day in August, but re-signed to the Cowboy's practice squad, was promoted to the club's active roster October 4 primarily playing special teams and spot secondary action.
With Sunday's game tied 21-21 with 5:25 to play in the 4th quarter, Dallas punted the ball from its own 40 yard line.
Clark (No. 38) was lined up on the outside, blocked hard to the ground by Philly's Sydney Brown, yet kept plugging away downfield and made a vicious hit on returner Xavier Gibson causing a fumble. The Cowboys recovered on the 7 yard line, setting up the winning field goal on the game's final play.
"I was super excited for him, mad because I like the Eagles," Brown joked Monday. "He works his butt off, a super example of DART. Just wish I had 11 more guys that could be like Cinco. You want 11 Cinco's on the field all the time."
