Georgetown transfer QB talks commitment: 'I believe in Syracuse'

The 2025 Syracuse football season showed exactly how critical the quarterback position is to the Orange.

Syracuse started 3-1 under quarterback Steve Angeli. Early in the season, Angeli led the NCAA in passing and finished with 1,317 yards and 10 touchdowns against just two interceptions before his season ended against Clemson in Week 4 after he tore his Achilles.

The Orange didn’t win a game after that.

Syracuse head coach Fran Brown has made it a priority to address the quarterback position this offseason. SU lost three quarterbacks through the portal and has, in turn, added three more.

That includes Georgetown transfer Danny Lauter, who joins a quarterback room consisting of Angeli, Amari Odom (Kennesaw State), and Malachi Nelson (UTEP). Lauter committed after visiting Syracuse following his entry into the portal earlier in January.

"I am blessed to be here at Syracuse,” Lauter said to The Juice Online. "It was very easy to pull the trigger after my visit and experiencing such a great community firsthand.”

During the visit, he got to take a closer look at campus, tour the facilities, and—most importantly—get to know the coaching staff.

"A big part of that was the opportunity to meet and get to know the high-level coaching staff that Coach Fran has assembled here at Syracuse,” Lauter said. "Looking forward to getting to work.”

Brown shuffled his coaching staff in the offseason, adding a variety of new assistant coaches.

One of those coaches is two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan, who has worked with, among others, Eli Manning, Matthew Stafford, Deshaun Watson, Cam Newton, Sam Darnold, and Baker Mayfield.

Lauter will now be part of that list.

"I’m committed to working and competing every day,” Lauter said, "and doing whatever it takes to help this team win."

Lauter spent three seasons with the Hoyas, amassing 2,898 passing yards and 19 touchdowns. As a sophomore, he played in one game, his first collegiate appearance against the No. 19 ranked team where he broke the school record for passing yards and completions.

He then started in 10 games in 2024, but appeared in only three games in the 2025 season, where he had 618 passing yards and five scores.

Brown has been consistent since he arrived two years ago that he wants Syracuse to compete at the highest levels.

Lauter shares in that vision and culture of D.A.R.T. (Detailed, Accountable, Relentless, Tough).

"We’re here to win a national championship,” he said. "I believe in this program and the culture coach Fran is building."

