Game Recap: Syracuse 29 - Ohio 9

To say the Orange had a strong rushing attack against Ohio would be an understatement. The Orange run game destroyed the Ohio front from the beginning of the game which led to the end score being Syracuse 29 - Ohio 9. The offensive line along with running back, Sean Tucker led the day for Syracuse. On 25 carries, Tucker rushed for a career high 181 yards. Tucker’s intention going into the season was to not live up to the expectations from last year but to surpass them.

“This all started in the offseason, training, trying to get better at my craft,” Tucker said in an interview on CBS Sports Network. “Working on everything just to help the team better and me getting better so I can help the team win.”

The combination of DeVito and Tucker led the way for the Orange. The pair rushed for a total of 230 yards. The RPO action proved successful for the Orange against the Bobcats. The Bobcats defensive line failed to influence any kind of knockback in stopping the run which led to the Orange having their way with the Bobcats. The Orange had a total of 283 rushing yards.

This highly touted matchup could have gone either way however it was the Orange leaving their mark on the field. The game started off with six consecutive run plays by the Ohio offense and head coach Tim Albin. It was until the Orange stopped Albin’s rushing attack that he started to switch up his scheme of things and historically do something his offenses do not do, which is pass the ball. The Orange defense put on a staggering performance leaving the Bobcats looking for answers on how to right their wrongs.

With a not so effective rushing attack the Bobcats resorted to the pass game in which they had a total of 212 yards passing. The duo of De’Montre Tuggle and Kurtis Rourke failed to penetrate the Orange defense who struggled defending the run game last year. Mikel Jones, led the way on Syracuse with 10 tackles and 2 TFL’s. However, a dominating performance from freshman cornerback Darian “Duce” Chestnut has Cuse Nation in a frenzy.

The freshman recorded 8 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and one interception. The “Odell-like” interception was snagged in the fourth quarter with two minutes remaining. For a freshman defensive back to debut with such a strong performance and a one handed interception will leave the expectations high for the next game.

The Orange did not dig themselves in a hole this game. The defense had a bend but not break mentality as the only points allowed to Ohio were field goals. Syracuse did not turn the ball over, however, they made Ohio turn it over in the final minutes with an interception. Next week, the Orange will be in the Dome versus Rutgers. The matchup will provide for a competitive environment as both teams are now 1-0. The Carrier Dome will be holding fans for the first time since 2019, so expect the atmosphere to be raucous.