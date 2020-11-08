SI.com
All Syracuse
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

Garrett Williams Discusses Loss to Boston College

Michael McAllister

Syracuse freshman cornerback Garrett Williams spoke to the media after the Orange's 16-13 loss to Boston College. 

Q: Advice for fellow freshman JaCobian Morgan. 

Williams: "JaCobian, he's just a real calm person. So it's not really much you have to tell him because he has the same attitude regardless of what's going on. You have faith in knowing he's going to do what he needs to do and do it in the highest way possible.

Q: How do you think he performed today?

Williams: "I think he played really well. He showed a lot of really, really good things. It was really good to see."

Q: What was the key to red zone success against Boston College's offense?

Williams: "The mentality of the defense. We knew we weren't going to let them get anything easy. Bend but don't break. It's not over til we say it's over."

Q: What is Babers' message going forward?

Williams: "He's telling us to just keep fighting. Keep preparing. We just need to keep preparing harder and harder because we aren't getting the results that we want. That we shouldn't ever get comfortable losing regardless of how hard or how good we play because that's not the standard."

Q: What do you see from the freshmen safeties (Carter, Hanna, Greenwood)?

Williams: "It's really fun to see, plus we're all really tight. When we are all out on the field together, none of us are nervous because we all got faith in what each of us can do because we know how good each of us are."

Q: What about Tony White's game plan worked for the defense?

Williams: "Coach called a great game. We always talk about how it always comes down to players. Players make the plays and execute the calls. I think player wise, we all really honed in. We were having fun, which is the most important thing. Playing hard, having fun. I feel like you can see that on the field. Everybody's making plays and everybody's happy for each other."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

JaCobian Morgan Gets First Career Start vs Boston College

Syracuse starts a true freshman at quarterback against their former Big East rival.

Michael McAllister

Live Updates: Syracuse vs Boston College

How to follow along and interact with us for Syracuse's game against rival Boston College.

Michael McAllister

Five Takeaways from Syracuse's Loss to Boston College

Key points from the Orange's close home loss.

Michael McAllister

Grading JaCobian Morgan's First Career Start

Syracuse Orange QB JaCobian Morgan flashed at times and played his age at others. How would you grade the true freshman in his first career start?

Jacob Payne

Offense Cannot Muster Enough as Syracuse Falls to Boston College

The Orange fails to get in the end zone until late in the fourth as they lose a physical defensive game.

Michael McAllister

Joe Biden is the First Syracuse University Graduate to be Elected President of the United States

The Syracuse Law School graduate will lead the country for the next four years.

Michael McAllister

Josh Hough Rushes for Over 350 Yards as Beaver Falls Advances to Title Game

Yet another incredible performance for the Syracuse running back commit.

Michael McAllister

Three Syracuse Quarterbacks Get First Team Reps in Practice

Could the freshmen quarterbacks see extensive action for the first time this season?

Michael McAllister

Syracuse Has Prepared for Cisco, Williams Departures on Recruiting Trail

Syracuse has reinforcements in the secondary to take over for Cisco, Williams.

Michael McAllister

by

Mike McAllister

Behind Enemy Lines: Scouting Boston College

An in-depth look at Syracuse football's next opponent.

Michael McAllister