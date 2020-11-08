Garrett Williams Discusses Loss to Boston College

Syracuse freshman cornerback Garrett Williams spoke to the media after the Orange's 16-13 loss to Boston College.

Q: Advice for fellow freshman JaCobian Morgan.

Williams: "JaCobian, he's just a real calm person. So it's not really much you have to tell him because he has the same attitude regardless of what's going on. You have faith in knowing he's going to do what he needs to do and do it in the highest way possible.

Q: How do you think he performed today?

Williams: "I think he played really well. He showed a lot of really, really good things. It was really good to see."

Q: What was the key to red zone success against Boston College's offense?

Williams: "The mentality of the defense. We knew we weren't going to let them get anything easy. Bend but don't break. It's not over til we say it's over."

Q: What is Babers' message going forward?

Williams: "He's telling us to just keep fighting. Keep preparing. We just need to keep preparing harder and harder because we aren't getting the results that we want. That we shouldn't ever get comfortable losing regardless of how hard or how good we play because that's not the standard."

Q: What do you see from the freshmen safeties (Carter, Hanna, Greenwood)?

Williams: "It's really fun to see, plus we're all really tight. When we are all out on the field together, none of us are nervous because we all got faith in what each of us can do because we know how good each of us are."

Q: What about Tony White's game plan worked for the defense?

Williams: "Coach called a great game. We always talk about how it always comes down to players. Players make the plays and execute the calls. I think player wise, we all really honed in. We were having fun, which is the most important thing. Playing hard, having fun. I feel like you can see that on the field. Everybody's making plays and everybody's happy for each other."