Garrett Williams Projected as First Rounder in Latest Draft Bible 2022 Mock

Syracuse cornerback Garrett Williams is receiving a lot of offseason buzz, and deservedly so after a stellar 2020 campaign. Williams was one of the breakout stars in the ACC last year, and is receiving a lot of attention as one of the best cornerback prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft.

On Monday, the NFL Draft Bible released an updated 2022 mock draft and Williams was included as a first round pick. The Draft Bible has Williams going to the Los Angeles Rams with the 29th overall pick. Here is what the Draft Bible had to say about the selection.

“The Orange lost three talented defensive backs to the NFL, but the best of the bunch is returning next year. Williams is eerily similar to Jaire Alexander, who is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. His instincts and man coverage skills are exceptional and Williams also contributes as a run defender. The ball skills are there with him, too, and in the ACC next season, he should be able to show his shutdown coverage ability against some of the best wideouts in the nation. The Rams have had success with developing cornerbacks alongside Jalen Ramsey, and adding a plug-and-play star like Williams could help solidify their secondary.”

Williams was part of one of the better cornerback duos in the country last season along with Ifeatu Melifonwu. Melifonwu was selected by the Detroit Lions in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Williams has a very real shot to go even higher.