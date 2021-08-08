Garrett Williams Discusses Upcoming Season, Expectations

AllSyracuse.com caught up with cornerback Garrett Williams after a recent practice to discuss the upcoming season, expectations and much more.

Q: Do you guys feel a bit more advanced going into the first practice of the season?

Garrett Williams: "I know especially for the defense, with last year being the first year going through everything, I think having the full year going through things is going to help us out a lot," Williams said. "We're coming out here first day and everybody's already familiar with the calls, versus last summer just trying to figure everything out. I think we've taken big leaps from where we were last year. I think that's really important going into this season."

Q: What was the message from the alums that attended practice?

Williams: "They were just letting us know they had faith in us. We've seen all the negative things about us and to have the alumni come back, coming from all over the place to show support, means a lot to the team. Knowing they're behind us gives us that extra push, extra motivation."

Q: With the losses in the secondary during the offseason, do you feel you have a bigger role to play?

Williams: "Not necessarily because I just feel I need to stay true to myself. If I do what I did last year and not try to be a superhero, I trust the guys in the secondary we have now. I think we're going to do a lot of really good things together as a unit."

Q: What could you take from learning from three guys that are now in the NFL?

Williams: "It was great. You can see now that they've gone to the NFL, they're having early success in camps. All the things they taught me last year, I'm just trying to apply it and keep going. Seeing them have success, I trust it even more. Just makes me want to get even better."

Q: There were a couple of NFL scouts watching you guys. What's your reaction when you see that at practice?

Williams: "I think it's good. I think it's good for the team to get attention for the next level because I know we have a lot on the team who have aspirations and goals of making that. So it's almost just an extra push to do better and keep going hard."

Q: What's the focus in practice to make sure you guys are ready for the start of the season?

Williams: "Really just know what you're doing and doing it fast. When you're playing football and you're not really sure, that's when you play slow and bad things happen. So everybody's being confident, they talk about alignment and assignments. Knowing where you're supposed to be and what you're supposed to do. If you know that, you can play fast and make plays."

Q: How important are the seniors, such as Josh Black, and what is their role this season?

Williams: "They're big leaders on the team. They've seen a lot. They've seen the good, the bad. So they have, obviously, the most experience. They tell us everything that we need to know to avoid last year and years before. The things we need to do to get back to the success they've seen in their time here."

Q: What is a successful season to you guys?

Williams: "Same as any other team. Wins and losses. We're past last year, so we're coming in with a clean slate and expectations of making a bowl game."

Q: Is there a different edge or energy to this team compared to last year?

Williams: "We felt that since last season ended. Since we started working on this season. Everybody has different motivation. Nobody wants to say they're part of a 1-10 team. So I think from spring to even now, everybody's just ready to go. Wants to keep getting better and better for a better season."

Q: You had a strong year last year, what are your expectations for the upcoming season?

Williams: "The same thing if not more. I expect myself to be more consistent and to make even more plays possible. I just want to be a more complete football player and do things to help the team win. I know if I play really good, it's going to result in us winning more games."

Q: You guys have been a top three defense in terms of forcing turnovers the last few seasons. How do you keep that going?

Williams: "Staying true to the defense. Keep doing what we've been doing. Even today in practice, turnovers come because guys are playing together and trusting one another. I think if we keep doing that, nothing should change."

Q: What stood out about early training camp meetings and practice?

Williams: "The excitement. Being able to be in the locker room around everybody for the whole day, the team meetings, the team cookout, you're just building that joy and comradery. Knowing that you're starting practice and the season's really here. During spring sometimes, you can feel like, 'OK we're just working out.' Doing the same thing over and over. Now that the ball's in the air, I think everybody's really ready to go."

Q: What's it like seeing the QB battle?

Williams: "I like seeing all of them compete. All of them are really good quarterbacks and I can't wait to see them help the team."

Q: What can you tell us about some of the younger members of the secondary?

Williams: "I think everybody's taking leaps and bounds, from the youngest guys to the oldest guys. I think that just comes with knowing the defense. With having a new defense, how old you were didn't really matter because everybody was learning a new defense. The young guys have taken big leaps. The older guys have taken big leaps. I think we're all just taking steps in the right direction."

Q: Initial impression of (transfer) Jason Simmons?

Williams: "He's really good."