Get to Know Syracuse QB Garrett Shrader

Insight into what Shrader is like off the field.

One of Syracuse football's biggest offseason additions is quarterback transfer Garrett Shrader. Shrader left Mississippi State after the Bulldogs elected to go in another direct at quarterback despite his strong freshman season. There was a coaching change between his freshman year and sophomore campaign as well.

What is Shrader like off of the field? We asked him 10 questions to find out.

1. Favorite Food?

Shrader: Thanksgiving Day meal.

2. XBox, PlayStation or Nintendo Switch and what’s your favorite game?

Shrader: I don't play video games.

3. Favorite Sport Other Than Football?

Shrader: Basketball

4. Favorite NBA, WNBA, and/or NFL team?

Shrader: I like to watch the Warriors and Packers play, but I don't necessarily have a favorite team.

5. Favorite Non-Sports Related Hobby?

Shrader: Flying and hunting.

6. Favorite Athlete of All Time

Shrader: Bobby Boucher.

7. If you could have dinner with any three people, dead or alive, who would they be and why?

Shrader: Winston Churchill, Jesus, Albert Einstein. Would be a profound dinner conversation. I would get to sit down with the greatest person to ever walk planet earth coupled with two brilliant minds.

8. Pre-game Music Selection?

Shrader: Stevie Ray Vaughan.

9. What is your hidden talent?

Shrader: I can solve a Rubix Cube.

10. Favorite Movie?

Shrader: Pearl Harbor

Garrett Shrader is set to arrive on the Syracuse campus later this month. He will be joined by Syracuse quarterback signee Justin Lamson. Those two will join Tommy DeVito, JaCobian Morgan and Dillon Markiewicz for what is sure to be a fun spring quarterback battle.