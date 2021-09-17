September 17, 2021
How to Watch Syracuse vs Albany

Television, live stream, series history, odds and more as the Orange hosts the Great Danes.
Matchup: Syracuse vs Albany

Location: Carrier Dome - Syracuse, NY

Time: 12:00pm Eastern - Saturday, September 18th.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: FuboTV

Broadcast Team: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Jayln Johnson

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Despite Syracuse and Albany being just two hours apart, the two programs have never played each other on the football field. Saturday's matchup between the Empire State schools will be the first. 

Live Stats: LINK

Odds: Point spread: Syracuse -23.5, Over-under: 31 points

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 91.5% chance to win.

Syracuse enters the 2021 season following back to back losing campaigns. After a 10 win 2018 season, the Orange has gone 5-7 and 1-10 in the last two years. Getting back to a bowl game would be significant for the program's direction. A season opening win over Ohio was a step in the right direction. However, Syracuse missed a chance to start the year 2-0 with a loss to Rutgers in the home opener. Now Syracuse hosts FCS Albany in desperate need of a win. 

Albany has started the 2021 campaign 0-2 after a 28-6 loss to North Dakota State and 16-14 in-conference defeat to Rhode Island. Albany may be an FCS program, but there have been FCS wins over FBS program this season already. Montana upset then #20 Washington in week one, while Jacksonville State knocked off Florida State in thrilling fashion. 

