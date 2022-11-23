How to Watch Syracuse at Boston College

Matchup: Syracuse (6-5, 3-4) at Boston College (3-8, 2-5)

Location: Alumni Stadium (Chestnut Hill, MA)

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, November 26th.

Television: RSN (YES Network Locally) - Check affiliates for your location HERE.

Stream: LIVE STREAM (out of market)

Broadcast Team: Tom Werme, James Bates, Wiley Ballard

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 33-22. The two have played each other as independents, members of the Big East and members of the ACC. This is the Orange's first time playing at Chestnut Hill since 2018. Syracuse won that game 42-21. The two have split the last 10 games, but Syracuse has the upper hand most recently. Last year in the Dome, Syracuse knocked off Boston College 21-6.

Live Stats: LINK

Odds: Point spread: Syracuse -10.5, Over-under: 47 points

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 77.1% chance to win.

Syracuse enters the 2022 season at a potential turning point for the program. Can the Orange get back to its 2018 form and earn a postseason spot? Syracuse has not made a bowl game in three straight seasons, but there is hope with superstar running back Sean Tucker leading the way along with improved depth and a revamped coaching staff. While this may be the deepest and most talented team Dino Babers has had during his time in Central New York, it is also his most difficult schedule. The Orange started that schedule with wins over Louisville, UConn, Purdue, Virginia, Wagner and NC State. However, Syracuse has since lost five straight to Clemson, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Florida State and Wake Forest.

Boston College came into the 2022 season with high expectations. However, injuries and poor play have turned it into a miserable campaign thus far. Starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec has not played since October 29th. Reserve Emmett Morehead, viewed as potentially the future at the position, has struggled completing just 56% of his passes and throwing six interceptions to eight touchdowns. The Eagles have also struggled defensively and is the worst rushing team in college football. BC has rushed for just 670 yards and is averaging just 2.1 yards per carry, both ranked dead last in FBS.

