How to Watch Syracuse at Clemson

TV channel, live stream, series history, odds, betting line and more for the Orange faces the Tigers.

Matchup: #14 Syracuse (6-0, 3-0) at #5 Clemson (7-0, 5-0)

Location: Memorial Stadium (Clemson, SC)

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, October 22nd.

Television: ABC

Stream: LIVE STREAM

Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Clemson leads the all-time series 8-2. Syracuse's two wins came in a 41-0 route in the 1996 Gator Bowl and in the Orange's historic 27-24 upset in 2017. The rest of the series has been dominated by Clemson. The Tigers have won four in a row, including a 17-14 victory in the JMA Wireless Dome last season. 

Live Stats: LINK

Odds: Point spread: Syracuse +13.5, Over-under: 49.5 points

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has an 16.5% chance to win.

Syracuse enters the 2022 season at a potential turning point for the program. Can the Orange get back to its 2018 form and earn a postseason spot? Syracuse has not made a bowl game in three straight seasons, but there is hope with superstar running back Sean Tucker leading the way along with improved depth and a revamped coaching staff. While this may be the deepest and most talented team Dino Babers has had during his time in Central New York, it is also his most difficult schedule. The Orange started that schedule with wins over Louisville, UConn, Purdue, Virginia, Wagner and NC State.

