SI.com
All Syracuse
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

How to Watch Syracuse at Louisville

Michael McAllister

Syracuse is coming off of a bye week but are sitting on a five game losing streak. They look to snap that streak as they travel to Louisville to face the Cardinals. In Syracuse's most recent game, they fell at home to Boston College 16-13 in Jacobian Morgan's first career start. He had a solid outing, but the offense could not muster enough for the victory. Louisville enters the game 2-6 and on a two game losing streak. In fact, the Cardinals have lost six of their last seven games. Both teams are looking to get back into the win column in this one. 

Location: Cardinal Stadium - Louisville, KY.

Time: 7:00pm Eastern - Friday, November 20th. 

Television: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN (requires cable login), YouTubeTV, Sling, Hulu Live TV

Broadcast Team: Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Katie George

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Louisville leads the all time series 11-7. Sixteen of the 19 meetings will have been as conference opponents (Big East, ACC). The winning team has gone over 40 points in five straight meetings. In fact, the games have not been particularly close over the last several matchups. The smallest margin of victory over the last eight games was 17 points. Louisville has won five of the last six in the series.

Live Stats: LINK

Odds: Point spread: Louisville -19.0, Over-under: 56.5 points, Money line: Syracuse +660, Louisville -840

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 16.3% chance to win.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Throwback Thursday: Syracuse Upsets UNC to Advance to Final Four

A look back at the Orange's upset of North Carolina in the 1987 NCAA Tournament.

Michael McAllister

Elijah Hughes is Headed to the Utah Jazz

The former Syracuse star has an NBA home.

Michael McAllister

Former Syracuse Punter Riley Dixon Placed on COVID-19 Reserve List

The New York Giants punter was added to the COVID-19 reserve list shortly after the Giants put their kicker on the list.

Michael McAllister

Syracuse Opponent Scouting Report: Louisville

An in-depth look at the Louisville Cardinals.

Michael McAllister

CuseCast: Quentin Hillsman, Louisville Preview, Jimmy Boeheim

Quentin Hillsman joins the program to break down Syracuse women's basketball's 2021 class. We also preview the Louisville matchup and discuss Jimmy Boeheim entering the transfer portal.

Michael McAllister

Kingsley Jonathan is a Semifinalist for Witten Man of the Year Award

The Syracuse defensive end is one of 20 semifinalists for the award.

Michael McAllister

Syracuse Depth Chart vs Louisville

A look at the Orange's two-deep for their Friday night matchup at Louisville.

Michael McAllister

Monday Musings: New Old Targets for Syracuse Football?

Some Syracuse football and basketball recruiting nuggets.

Michael McAllister

by

OrangeExtremist

Peel it Back Ep. 9

Peel it Back Ep. 9

Tawny Davis

Jimmy Boeheim Enters Transfer Portal

The Cornell star has entered the transfer portal. Would he join forces with his dad and brother at Syracuse?

Michael McAllister