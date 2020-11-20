How to Watch Syracuse at Louisville

Syracuse is coming off of a bye week but are sitting on a five game losing streak. They look to snap that streak as they travel to Louisville to face the Cardinals. In Syracuse's most recent game, they fell at home to Boston College 16-13 in Jacobian Morgan's first career start. He had a solid outing, but the offense could not muster enough for the victory. Louisville enters the game 2-6 and on a two game losing streak. In fact, the Cardinals have lost six of their last seven games. Both teams are looking to get back into the win column in this one.

Location: Cardinal Stadium - Louisville, KY.

Time: 7:00pm Eastern - Friday, November 20th.

Television: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN (requires cable login), YouTubeTV, Sling, Hulu Live TV

Broadcast Team: Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Katie George

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Louisville leads the all time series 11-7. Sixteen of the 19 meetings will have been as conference opponents (Big East, ACC). The winning team has gone over 40 points in five straight meetings. In fact, the games have not been particularly close over the last several matchups. The smallest margin of victory over the last eight games was 17 points. Louisville has won five of the last six in the series.

Live Stats: LINK



Odds: Point spread: Louisville -19.0, Over-under: 56.5 points, Money line: Syracuse +660, Louisville -840

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 16.3% chance to win.

