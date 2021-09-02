How to Watch Syracuse at Ohio

Matchup: Syracuse at Ohio

Location: Peden Stadium - Athens, OH

Time: 7:00pm Eastern - Saturday, September 4th.

Television: CBS Sports Network (Locally: Spectrum channel 315, Fios channel 94/594)

Stream: Paramount+, YouTubeTV, Hulu Live TV

Broadcast Team: Dave Ryan, Aaron Murray, Brandon Baylor

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Saturday's game will mark the second longest length of time between matchups for a Syracuse opponent in program history. Syracuse last faced Ohio on October 1, 1921, knocking off the Bobcats 38-0. The Orange won 73-0 in the first meeting in 1916. Saturday's game will be the first time the two teams have played at Ohio. Dino Babers holds a 2-0 record against Ohio stemming from his time as the head coach at Bowling Green.

Live Stats: LINK



Odds: Point spread: Syracuse -1.5, Over-under: 55.5 points

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 48.9% chance to win.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Syracuse enters the 2021 season following back to back losing campaigns. After a 10 win 2018 season, the Orange has gone 5-7 and 1-10 in the last two years. Getting back to a bowl game would be significant for the program's direction. It all starts with the season opener at Ohio.

Tommy DeVito has been named the starter and will enter his third year in that role. Backup Garrett Shrader was brought in to provide competition, and is also expected to see the field.

Ohio has dealt with a coaching change as Frank Solich announced his retirement in July due to health reasons. Solich had coached the Bobcats for 16 years. His offensive coordinator, Tim Albin, takes over as head coach.