How to Watch Syracuse at UConn

Matchup: Syracuse (1-0) at Connecticut (1-1)

Location: Rentschler Field (Storrs, CT)

Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, September 3rd.

Television: CBS Sports Network

Stream: LIVE STREAM

Broadcast Team: Meghan McPeak, Christian Fauria, Justin Walters

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: UConn leads the all-time series 6-4 with all six of Connecticut's wins coming during a six game winning streak from 2005-2011. Syracuse won the first meeting, a 42-30 triumph in the Dome in 2004, and has won the last three. In the most recent matchup, Syracuse blew out UConn in the Dome 51-21 in 2018.

Live Stats: LINK



Odds: Point spread: Syracuse -23.5, Over-under: 49.5 points

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 91.9% chance to win.

Syracuse enters the 2022 season at a potential turning point for the program. Can the Orange get back to its 2018 form and earn a postseason spot? Syracuse has not made a bowl game in three straight seasons, but there is hope with superstar running back Sean Tucker leading the way along with improved depth and a revamped coaching staff. While this may be the deepest and most talented team Dino Babers has had during his time in Central New York, it is also his most difficult schedule. The Orange started that schedule with a win over Louisville.

